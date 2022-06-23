Save up to 42% on tickets for Sister Act: The Musical!

Brace yourselves sisters for this sparkling celebration to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music.

Sister Act tells the hilarious story of Deloris whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Joining the congregation as Mother Superior is comedy legend and BAFTA Award-winner Jennifer Saunders, and the Queen of Soul, Beverley Knight as Disco diva in disguise Deloris Van Cartier. The heavenly cast also includes The Greatest Showman and Tony Award-nominated actress Keala Settle, Television and stage star Lesley Joseph, Hackney royalty and Olivier Award-winner Clive Rowe and Hairspray's rising star Lizzie Bea.

Featuring original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), dazzling dance routines and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this is one nostalgia-filled trip that you will never forget.

Join our congregation at Eventim Apollo London and Raise Your Voice for the feel-good theatrical event of the summer.

Save up to 42% on tickets-book by 26 June

Tuesday to Thursday

Band B: Was £86.50 - Now £50

Band C: Was £56.50 - Now £35

Band D: Was £36.50 - Now £30

Band E: Was £26.50 - Now £25



Friday & Sunday

Band B: Was £86.50 - Now £55

Band C: Was £56.50 - Now £40

Band D: Was £36.50 - Now £30



Valid on all performances from 19 July to 26 August 2022

(Excl. Saturday & Sunday performances)

Book by 26 June