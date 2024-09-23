Tickets will be available from £18.
Save up to 36% on tickets to Fawlty Towers - The Play at the Apollo Theatre. Tickets will be available from £18.
Nearly 50 years since it first hit our TV screens, the ‘greatest British sitcom of all time’ (Radio Times) is now a brand-new stage play, adapted by comedy legend John Cleese and directed by Caroline Jay Ranger.
Starring Adam Jackson-Smith as the inimitable Basil, Anna-Jane Casey as the iconic Sybil, and Paul Nicholas as the bumbling Major, this 18-strong cast take on the iconic characters at Torquay’s most chaotic hotel – Fawlty Towers!
Valid on all performances Tuesday to Thursday from 30 September 2024 - 08 November 2024.
