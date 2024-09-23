Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Save up to 36% on tickets to Fawlty Towers - The Play at the Apollo Theatre. Tickets will be available from £18.

Nearly 50 years since it first hit our TV screens, the ‘greatest British sitcom of all time’ (Radio Times) is now a brand-new stage play, adapted by comedy legend John Cleese and directed by Caroline Jay Ranger.

Starring Adam Jackson-Smith as the inimitable Basil, Anna-Jane Casey as the iconic Sybil, and Paul Nicholas as the bumbling Major, this 18-strong cast take on the iconic characters at Torquay’s most chaotic hotel – Fawlty Towers!

Offers and Validity

Off Peak

Was £24 - Now £18

Was £42 - Now £28

Was £60- Now £40.50

Was £72 - Now £57.50

Was £90 - Now £70

Was £131 - Now £85

Peak

Was £24 - Now £18

Was £36 - Now £28

Was £66 - Now £46.50

Was £78 - Now £62.50

Was £114 - Now £75

Was £143 - Now £95

Valid on all performances Tuesday to Thursday from 30 September 2024 - 08 November 2024.

