Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Save Up To 32% on THE CRUCIBLE in the West End

The Crucible: Tickets From £35.00!

The National Theatre’s acclaimed new production of The Crucible transferred to the West End this June for a strictly limited season, featuring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Abigail Williams, Caitlin FitzGerald (Masters of Sex) as Elizabeth Proctor, and Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters) as John Proctor. 

Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner directs this electrifying new production with set design by Es Devlin in a ‘magnificent restaging’ (The Telegraph) of Arthur Miller’s masterpiece, a gripping parable of power and its abuse. 

A witch hunt is beginning in Salem… 

Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women suddenly find their words have a terrible power. As a climate of fear spreads through/ the community, private vendettas fuel public accusations and soon the truth itself is on trial. 

The Crucible: Tickets From £35.00!

Book By: 04 August 2023

Offers and Validity:

Was £54 - Now £45
Was £60 - Now £45 
Was £74 - Now £55
Was £95 - Now £65

Valid on all performances 28 July 2023 - 27 August 2023.

The Crucible is at the Gielgud Theatre until 2 September




