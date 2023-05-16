SWEET CAROLINE, The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond, will make its West End premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in June. The performance is on Tuesday 6 June at 7.30pm.

In 1993, Gary Ryan's life changed forever when he appeared on ITV's Stars in Their Eyes as music superstar Neil Diamond.

He won his heat and went on to appear in the first ever "live" grand final of the series, with an audience of 13 million watching at home, where he was placed second after the phone lines were overwhelmed due to unprecedented response from the public.

Gary has since toured to world as Neil Diamond and will now make his West End debut in 'SWEET CAROLINE The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond' at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 6 June.

The show will take you on a musical journey celebrating 50 years of some of the greatest songs ever written.

From Brooklyn to Hollywood, Neil Diamond has left a legacy of great songs which have been covered by every great vocalist.

Spanning all genres from the reggae of 'Red Red Wine', through the country of 'Cracklin' Rosie', and the Hollywood music of 'The Jazz Singer'.

From Entertainerss, the producers of 'Fastlove' and 'The Magic of Motown', celebrate the music that has entertained six generations as we bring you all things Diamond in a sensational live show.

Enjoy all the hits including 'Forever In Blue Jeans', 'America', 'Love On The Rocks', 'Song Sung Blue', 'Hello Again', 'I Am. . . I Said', 'Beautiful Noise' and, of course, the unforgettable 'Sweet Caroline'.

The good times never seemed so good!

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.