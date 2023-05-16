SWEET CAROLINE The Ultimate Tribute To Neil Diamond Will Make its West End Premiere

The performance is on Tuesday 6 June at 7.30pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

SWEET CAROLINE, The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond, will make its West End premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in June. The performance is on Tuesday 6 June at 7.30pm.

In 1993, Gary Ryan's life changed forever when he appeared on ITV's Stars in Their Eyes as music superstar Neil Diamond.

He won his heat and went on to appear in the first ever "live" grand final of the series, with an audience of 13 million watching at home, where he was placed second after the phone lines were overwhelmed due to unprecedented response from the public.

Gary has since toured to world as Neil Diamond and will now make his West End debut in 'SWEET CAROLINE The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond' at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 6 June.

The show will take you on a musical journey celebrating 50 years of some of the greatest songs ever written.

From Brooklyn to Hollywood, Neil Diamond has left a legacy of great songs which have been covered by every great vocalist.

Spanning all genres from the reggae of 'Red Red Wine', through the country of 'Cracklin' Rosie', and the Hollywood music of 'The Jazz Singer'.

From Entertainerss, the producers of 'Fastlove' and 'The Magic of Motown', celebrate the music that has entertained six generations as we bring you all things Diamond in a sensational live show.

Enjoy all the hits including 'Forever In Blue Jeans', 'America', 'Love On The Rocks', 'Song Sung Blue', 'Hello Again', 'I Am. . . I Said', 'Beautiful Noise' and, of course, the unforgettable 'Sweet Caroline'.

The good times never seemed so good!

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Dates Revealed For Lynn Nottages MLIMAS TALE at the Kiln Theatre as Public Booking Opens Photo
Dates Revealed For Lynn Nottage's MLIMA'S TALE at the Kiln Theatre as Public Booking Opens

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham, has announced the dates for Lynn Nottage's Mlima's Tale. Miranda Cromwell's production opens on 21 September, with previews from 14 September, and runs until 21 October. Priority booking for Kiln Card holders opens today at 12pm today. General on sale is 12pm tomorrow, 17 May.

Full Cast Revealed For The UK Premiere of BENEATHAS PLACE at the Young Vic Theatre Photo
Full Cast Revealed For The UK Premiere of BENEATHA'S PLACE at the Young Vic Theatre

The Young Vic Theatre has announced full casting for Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah's (The Collaboration) razor-sharp satire and UK premiere, Beneatha's Place, about the power of knowing your history and the cost of letting it go. The production runs in the Main House from 27 June to 5 August with opening night for press on 5 July. 

Sadlers Wells Digital Stage Launches Motion Picture: New Collaborations in Dance and Film Photo
Sadler's Wells Digital Stage Launches Motion Picture: New Collaborations in Dance and Film

Sadler’s Wells Digital Stage presents a new series of short films pairing top choreographers and filmmakers, launching on Thursday 8 June. 

Royal Ballet Premieres A Summer Mixed Programme of One-Act Ballets Photo
Royal Ballet Premieres A Summer Mixed Programme of One-Act Ballets

This June, The Royal Ballet presents a dazzling summer programme of one-act ballets featuring works by the Company’s associated choreographers past and present, Kenneth MacMillan, Wayne McGregor and Christopher Wheeldon. 


More Hot Stories For You

Catherine Shipton Joins Todd Carty In THE MOUSETRAP's 70th Anniversary TourCatherine Shipton Joins Todd Carty In THE MOUSETRAP's 70th Anniversary Tour
Olive Gray and Amy Lennox Will Star in SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios Beginning Next MonthOlive Gray and Amy Lennox Will Star in SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios Beginning Next Month
Full Cast Revealed For the West End Transfer of CRAZY FOR YOUFull Cast Revealed For the West End Transfer of CRAZY FOR YOU
Photos: Meghan and Harry from IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE THE MUSICAL Visit Royal Albert HallPhotos: Meghan and Harry from IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE THE MUSICAL Visit Royal Albert Hall

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You









close sound sound