STRICTLY COME DANCING Christmas Special to Feature Tayce as First Drag Queen Competitor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Strictly Come Dancing's upcoming Christmas Special will feature Tayce as the show's first drag queen competitor. She will be partnered with pro Kai Widdrington. Tayce reached the final of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2020.

Tayce shared with BBC: "It's such an honour and a privilege to be pushing the boundaries as the first drag queen on it the show because it's been on for so many years. Some people may not agree and think drag is overtly sexual and not something that should be on prime time television, but there's nothing sexualised about it. Drag has been around for centuries whether people like it or not, so I think this may open people's eyes a bit and give them a different view."

The special will also feature stars Josh Widdicombe, Vogue Williams, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Tamzin Outhwaite, and Billy Monge. You can watch Strictly's Christmas Special on on iPlayer and BBC One from 15.55 GMT on Christmas Day.

Check out rehearsal footage here!

Comments