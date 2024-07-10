SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW Will Return to the West End This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Slava’s SnowShow, the multi award-winning global phenomenon that recently celebrated 30 years enchanting people of all ages worldwide, returns to the UK this year after a seven-year hiatus, with a West End Christmas season at the Harold Pinter Theatre from Wednesday 18 December. The show will also return to Sunderland Empire from 3 – 7 December and the Theatre Royal Brighton from 11 – 15 December. Tickets for all venues will be on sale from 10am on Thursday 11 July.

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Slava’s SnowShow, a spellbinding spectacle where laughter and wonder collide. It’s a celebration that knows no bounds, uniting people of all walks of life in a shared moment of joyous folly.

Slava’s SnowShow is a cavalcade of chaos and charm that invites you to leave the everyday behind and indulge in pure, tender delight.

Join us for an unforgettable experience that promises to sprinkle a little magic into your life and remind you of the joy in being wonderfully silly.

After conquering the world’s leading cities many times over, Slava’s SnowShow, a visual and musical extravaganza, offers a dream-like vision that overflows with theatrical magic and humorous antics. The production is set within an absurd and surrealistic world of ‘fools on the loose’, a work of art in which each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; clowns and the audience tangled up in a gigantic spider’s web; heart-breaking goodbyes with a coat rack on a railway platform; audience members hypnotized by giant balloons; and an out-of-this-world snowstorm that’s sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Slava’s SnowShow is the recipient of more than 20 international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination. In addition to unanimous public acclaim, the production is a darling with critics who have declared it “a thing of rare theatrical beauty not to be missed” (Daily Telegraph) and confessed, “my heart leapt… [SnowShow] induces waves of giggles and sighs of pleasure.” (New York Times).

Born in a small town in central Russia, Slava Polunin discovered the art of pantomime in high school. As he grew to adulthood in Leningrad, he developed an eccentric version of the form, which he lovingly dubbed ‘Expressive Idiotism.’ From 1979 on, Slava quickly became a fixture on Russian stages and TV, sharing his gifts and continuing to redefine the art of clowning with his poetic and poignant approach to comic performance. This discovery would reach its zenith with Slava’s SnowShow, which burst onto world stages at the 1996 Edinburgh Festival to universal praise and wonder.

Since its debut, the work has travelled all over the world, with more than 12,000 performances in over 225 cities and 40 counties.

