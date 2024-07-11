SIX Reveals New UK Tour Cast for 2024-25

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has revealed a new cast for the UK tour. The current company will play their final performance on Sunday 18 August with the new company taking over from Tuesday 20 August. The new touring Queens will be played by Billie Kerr (Catherine of Aragon), Yna Tresvalles (Anne Boleyn), Liberty Stottor (Jane Seymour), Hannah Victoria (Anna of Cleves), Lizzie Emery (Katherine Howard) and Eloise Lord (Catherine Parr). Milly Willows, Erin Summerhayes and Lorren Santo-Quinn will be joining the cast as Alternates, with Super Swing / Dance Captain Izzy Formby-Jackson. The cast are backed by the show’s all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

On the international stage, SIX will shortly celebrate its third year at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway, while an additional North American tour plays the length and breadth of the country and the second Australian tour opens in Melbourne next month. SIX has performed in South Korea, a seven-week stint at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, as well as Amsterdam, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. This new cast will also perform the show in Singapore, the Philippines and Japan. Back on home turf, the London production celebrates its sixth sensational year in the West End and continues its reign at the Vaudeville Theatre (its third royal residence), whilst nationally, the UK tour – now booking through 2025 - continues to break Box Office records.

Winner of over 35 major international awards including the 2022 Tony Award for ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Costume Design’ on Broadway, double Whatsonstage Award winner for ‘Best West End Show’ 2022 & 2023, and the 2020 BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for ‘Best Musical’, SIX was also nominated for five Olivier awards, including ‘Best New Musical’. The original studio album of SIX officially turned Gold in 2021, with the Broadway album ‘SIX - Live on Opening Night’ nominated for a Grammy Award.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Yutong Zhang and Associate UK Musical Supervisor Lauren Hopkinson. Casting is by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

