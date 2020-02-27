SIX Extends its UK Tour Into 2021
The British musical phenomenon turned global smash hit SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is extending its reign on tour through to Christmas 2021. Since opening in Guildford in October 2019, SIX has sold out at every venue and the nation is demanding more! The extension kicks off with a two week run at Oxford Playhouse on 13 August 2020 and will enjoy new and return visits to venues countrywide including The Lowry, Salford Quays where it will play for a SIX-week Christmas season from 1 December to 10 January 2021. Watch this space for the new cast announcement. Once again, the Queens will be backed by the show's all female band, The Ladies in Waiting.
The Queendom continues to reign supreme! Since the show premiered as a student production at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, the SIX phenomenon shows no signs of abating, attracting a new generation of theatregoers worldwide. In the US, the show is previewing on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York (opening 12 March) where it has just joined the exclusive 'million dollar club' in its very first eight-show week! Lucy Moss, aged 26, has become the youngest female director to helm a Broadway musical. A sit down production opens at the Broadway Playhouse in Chicago in July. Back in London, where SIX continues to sell every seat at the Arts Theatre in the West End, the show was nominated for five 2019 OIivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design. And in other continents, SIX is currently playing at the Sydney Opera House (until 5 March), before heading out on tour across Australia and New Zealand until 19 July 2020.
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, SIX sees the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. The songs from the show have proved a chart storming sensation: the SIX cast album is the second highest streaming cast recording in the world and surpassed the 100 million mark earlier this month. Ann Boleyn's song 'Don't Lose Ur Head' has been shared over half a billion times on the TIK TOK app.
These Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is rebellious red. Think you know the rhyme, think again... Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE!
SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Associate Choreographer Freya Sands, Musical Director Katy Richardson, Associate Musical Director Arlene McNaught. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles. The current touring cast presents: Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Lauren Byrne (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Jodie Steele (Katherine Howard) and Athena Collins (Catherine Parr), with Alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee and Harriet Watson. Casting for the 2021 tour is yet to be announced.
CURRENT UK & IRELAND TOUR 2020
Tue 3 - Sat 7 March
LIVERPOOL Playhouse Theatre
Box Office: 0151 709 4776 | everymanplayhouse.com
Tue 10 - Sat 14 March
WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre
Box Office: 01902 42 92 12 | grandtheatre.co.uk
Tue 17 - Sat 21 March
BRIGHTON Theatre Royal
Box Office: 0844 871 7650 | atgtickets.com/Brightona??
Tue 24 - Sun 29 March
NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal
Box Office: 0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uka??
Tue 31 March - Sun 5 April
BROMLEY Churchill Theatre
Box Office: 020 3285 6000 | churchilltheatre.co.uk
Tue 7 - Sun 12 April
SOUTHEND Cliffs Paviliona??
Box Office: 01702 351135 | southendtheatres.org.uk
Tue 21 - Sat 25 April
MOLD Theatr Clwyd
Box Office: 01352 344101 | theatrclwyd.com
Tue 28 April - Sat 2 May
SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre
Box Office: 0114 249 6000 | sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Tue 5 - Sun 10 May
DUBLIN Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
Box Office: +353 (1) 677 7999 | bordgaisenergytheatre.ie
Wed 13 - Sun 17 May
HULL New Theatre
Box Office: 01482 300 306 | hulltheatres.co.uk
Tue 19 - Sun 24 May
CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre
Box Office: 01227 787787 | marlowetheatre.com
Wed 27 - Sun 31 May
PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal
Box Office: 01752 267222 | theatreroyal.com
Tue 2 - Sun 7 June
COVENTRY Belgrade Theatre
Box Office: 024 7655 3055 | belgrade.co.uk
Tue 9 - Sun 14 June
LEICESTER Curve Theatrea??
Box Office: 0116 242 3595 | curvetheatre.com
Tue 16 - Sat 20 June
LEEDS Grand Theatre a??
Box Office: 0844 848 2700 | leedsgrandtheatre.com
Mon 22 - Sat 27 June
Newcastle Theatre Royala??
Box Office: 08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk
Wed 1 - Sun 5 July
SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatrea??
Box Office: 02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk
Tue 14 - Sun 19 July
NORWICH Theatre Royal
Box Office: 01603 630000 | theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk
Tue 21 - Sat 25 July
BIRMINGHAM Hippodromea??
Box Office: 0844 338 5000 | birminghamhippodrome.com
EXTENDED UK TOUR 2020/21
Thu 13 - Sun 23 August
OXFORD Playhouse - sales open 6 March
Box Office: 01865 305305 | oxfordplayhouse.co
Tue 25 - Sat 29 August
MILTON KEYNES Theatre
Box Office: 0844 871 7652 | atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
Tue 1 - Sat 12 September
KINGSTON Rose Theatre
Box Office: 020 7174 0090 | rosetheatrekingston.org
Mon 28 September - Sat 3 October
EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre (coming soon)
Box Office 01323 412000 | eastbournetheatres.co.uk
Mon 12 - Sat 24 October
BATH Theatre Royal
Box Office: 01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk
Mon 26 Oct - Sat 7 Nov
CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre
Box Office: 01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk
Mon 9 - Sat 14 November
WOKING New Victoria Theatre
Box Office 0844 871 7645 | atgtickets.com/woking
Tue 17 - Sun 22 November
DARTFORD Orchard Theatre
Box Office 01322 220000 | orchardtheatre.co.uk
Tue 24 - Sat 28 November
NORTHAMPTON Derngate
Box Office 01604 624811 | royalandderngate.co.uk
Tue 1 December - Sun 10 January
SALFORD QUAYS The Lowry - sales open 28 February
Box Office: 0843 208 6000 | thelowry.com
Tue 11 - Sun 16 May
EDINBURGH Festival Theatre
Box Office: 0131 529 6000 | capitaltheatres.com
Mon 31 May - Sat 5 June - sales open 9 March
Newcastle Theatre Royal - sales open
Box Office: 08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk
More dates to be announced very soon!