SIX Extends its UK Tour Into 2021

The British musical phenomenon turned global smash hit SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is extending its reign on tour through to Christmas 2021. Since opening in Guildford in October 2019, SIX has sold out at every venue and the nation is demanding more! The extension kicks off with a two week run at Oxford Playhouse on 13 August 2020 and will enjoy new and return visits to venues countrywide including The Lowry, Salford Quays where it will play for a SIX-week Christmas season from 1 December to 10 January 2021. Watch this space for the new cast announcement. Once again, the Queens will be backed by the show's all female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

The Queendom continues to reign supreme! Since the show premiered as a student production at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, the SIX phenomenon shows no signs of abating, attracting a new generation of theatregoers worldwide. In the US, the show is previewing on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York (opening 12 March) where it has just joined the exclusive 'million dollar club' in its very first eight-show week! Lucy Moss, aged 26, has become the youngest female director to helm a Broadway musical. A sit down production opens at the Broadway Playhouse in Chicago in July. Back in London, where SIX continues to sell every seat at the Arts Theatre in the West End, the show was nominated for five 2019 OIivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design. And in other continents, SIX is currently playing at the Sydney Opera House (until 5 March), before heading out on tour across Australia and New Zealand until 19 July 2020.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, SIX sees the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. The songs from the show have proved a chart storming sensation: the SIX cast album is the second highest streaming cast recording in the world and surpassed the 100 million mark earlier this month. Ann Boleyn's song 'Don't Lose Ur Head' has been shared over half a billion times on the TIK TOK app.

These Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is rebellious red. Think you know the rhyme, think again... Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE!

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Associate Choreographer Freya Sands, Musical Director Katy Richardson, Associate Musical Director Arlene McNaught. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles. The current touring cast presents: Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Lauren Byrne (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Jodie Steele (Katherine Howard) and Athena Collins (Catherine Parr), with Alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee and Harriet Watson. Casting for the 2021 tour is yet to be announced.

CURRENT UK & IRELAND TOUR 2020

Tue 3 - Sat 7 March

LIVERPOOL Playhouse Theatre

Box Office: 0151 709 4776 | everymanplayhouse.com

Tue 10 - Sat 14 March

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

Box Office: 01902 42 92 12 | grandtheatre.co.uk

Tue 17 - Sat 21 March

BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

Box Office: 0844 871 7650 | atgtickets.com/Brightona??

Tue 24 - Sun 29 March

NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal

Box Office: 0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uka??

Tue 31 March - Sun 5 April

BROMLEY Churchill Theatre

Box Office: 020 3285 6000 | churchilltheatre.co.uk

Tue 7 - Sun 12 April

SOUTHEND Cliffs Paviliona??

Box Office: 01702 351135 | southendtheatres.org.uk

Tue 21 - Sat 25 April

MOLD Theatr Clwyd

Box Office: 01352 344101 | theatrclwyd.com

Tue 28 April - Sat 2 May

SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre

Box Office: 0114 249 6000 | sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tue 5 - Sun 10 May

DUBLIN Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Box Office: +353 (1) 677 7999 | bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Wed 13 - Sun 17 May

HULL New Theatre

Box Office: 01482 300 306 | hulltheatres.co.uk

Tue 19 - Sun 24 May

CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre

Box Office: 01227 787787 | marlowetheatre.com

Wed 27 - Sun 31 May

PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01752 267222 | theatreroyal.com

Tue 2 - Sun 7 June

COVENTRY Belgrade Theatre

Box Office: 024 7655 3055 | belgrade.co.uk

Tue 9 - Sun 14 June

LEICESTER Curve Theatrea??

Box Office: 0116 242 3595 | curvetheatre.com

Tue 16 - Sat 20 June

LEEDS Grand Theatre a??

Box Office: 0844 848 2700 | leedsgrandtheatre.com

Mon 22 - Sat 27 June

Newcastle Theatre Royala??

Box Office: 08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk

Wed 1 - Sun 5 July

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatrea??

Box Office: 02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk

Tue 14 - Sun 19 July

NORWICH Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01603 630000 | theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Tue 21 - Sat 25 July

BIRMINGHAM Hippodromea??

Box Office: 0844 338 5000 | birminghamhippodrome.com

EXTENDED UK TOUR 2020/21

Thu 13 - Sun 23 August

OXFORD Playhouse - sales open 6 March

Box Office: 01865 305305 | oxfordplayhouse.co

Tue 25 - Sat 29 August

MILTON KEYNES Theatre

Box Office: 0844 871 7652 | atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Tue 1 - Sat 12 September

KINGSTON Rose Theatre

Box Office: 020 7174 0090 | rosetheatrekingston.org

Mon 28 September - Sat 3 October

EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre (coming soon)

Box Office 01323 412000 | eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Mon 12 - Sat 24 October

BATH Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk

Mon 26 Oct - Sat 7 Nov

CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre

Box Office: 01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk

Mon 9 - Sat 14 November

WOKING New Victoria Theatre

Box Office 0844 871 7645 | atgtickets.com/woking

Tue 17 - Sun 22 November

DARTFORD Orchard Theatre

Box Office 01322 220000 | orchardtheatre.co.uk

Tue 24 - Sat 28 November

NORTHAMPTON Derngate

Box Office 01604 624811 | royalandderngate.co.uk

Tue 1 December - Sun 10 January

SALFORD QUAYS The Lowry - sales open 28 February

Box Office: 0843 208 6000 | thelowry.com

Tue 11 - Sun 16 May

EDINBURGH Festival Theatre

Box Office: 0131 529 6000 | capitaltheatres.com

Mon 31 May - Sat 5 June - sales open 9 March

Newcastle Theatre Royal - sales open

Box Office: 08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk

More dates to be announced very soon!





