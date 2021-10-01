SIX Announces its First Sing-Along at the Vaudeville Theatre

SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is to hold its first sing-along performance in its 'forever home' in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre at 7pm on Sunday 23 January, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 1 October at www.sixthemusical.com

For many of SIX's enthusiastic fanbase, the temptation to join in with the show's catchy hits like Catherine of Aragon's 'NO WAY', Anna of Cleves' 'GET DOWN', and the anthems 'EX-WIVES' and 'SIX' can be almost unbearable. Now, for the first time in two years, audience members will be able to sing their hearts out to their favourite songs along with the cast, and without fear of upsetting the theatre noise police.

As with previous SIX sing-along shows, the audience are being invited to come dressed as their favourite Tudor pop star from the show, or just dress to impress and one audience member will be crowned 'Queen for the Night' and receive a unique Singalong SIX poster signed by the cast from that night's show.

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold-out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night in New York in 2020 cancelled when the New York Governor shut down

Broadway three hours before the show was due to open. The musical simultaneously continues its sold-out UK Tour and reopens at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway this Sunday, 3 October.

SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards, performed on the results show of 'Britain's Got Talent' and has performed annually in front of thousands at West End Live in Trafalgar Square.

The SIX studio album has clocked up more than 200 million streams making it the second highest streamed cast recording in the world, second only to the 'Hamilton' original cast recording.