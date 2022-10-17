Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in December

Performances run 8 -19 December 2022.

Oct. 17, 2022  
SING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in December

After too many COVID Christmas cancellations, the cult hit 'Sing-A-Long-A Muppet Christmas Carol' returns, because we all really need it right now...

Bigger, better and at Battersea Arts Centre, all for your Christmassy-pleasure!

A show that started in Sh!t Theatre's living room 10 years ago and now tours the UK annually to sold out crowds of festive fanatics.

From the makers of 'Drink Rum With Expats', 'DollyWould' and 'Evita Too', join "anarchic performance legends" (Time Out) Sh!t Theatre & friends this December for this Christmas miracle. Perfect for office parties, romantic dates and literally anything else.

Come sing-a-long to the best Christmas film ever! Come support Michael Caine as he does some 'acting'! Witness laughter, redemption and singing food!

Free goody bags. Free whiskey. Muppet virgins welcome.

Sh!t Theatre are Louise Mothersole and Becca Biscuit, multi-award winning performance artists and big Muppet fans.

Title: Sing-a-long Muppet Christmas Carol

Artist: Sh!t Theatre

Dates: 8 - 19 December 2022

Time: 8pm
Press performance: 9 December, 8pm
Prices: Full price £14, Concessions £10, Companion £7
Pay What You Can performances: 8-10 December, 8pm
Pay What You Can prices: From £6 (suggested price £16)
Booking Link: bac.org.uk/whats-on/sing-a-long-muppet-christmas-carol


