SEX EDUCATION, CHERNOBYL, COME FROM AWAY and More Honored at the 2nd CDG Casting Awards 

The UK's top Casting Directors were honoured tonight, Tuesday 11 February 2020, at the second annual CDG Casting Awards presented in partnership with Spotlight and headline sponsor Identity Agency Group. Held at Ham Yard Hotel, London these Awrads recognise the significant achievements in casting across Theatre, TV, Film and Commercials.

The winners of the 2nd CDG Casting Awards are:

• Isabella Odoffin wins Best Casting in a Theatre production for Small Island

• Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher; Casting Assistant Katherine Skene win Best Casting in Musical Theatre for Come from Away (The Abbey Dublin and The Phoenix Theatre)

• Nina Gold and Robert Sterne win Best Casting in a TV Drama for Chernobyl

• Lauren Evans wins Best Casting in a TV Comedy for Sex Education (Series 1)

• Kahleen Crawford wins Best Casting in a Film for Wild Rose

• Claire Catterson, Kharmel Cochrane, Sasha Robertson and Jessica Ronane win Best Casting in a Commercial for John Lewis 2018 Christmas 'The Boy and the Piano'

Casting Director Victor Jenkins, Chair of the CDG Board and Awards Committee commented: "After an excellent year of Awards for Casting Directors, we are so pleased to have hosted the 2nd Annual CDG Casting Awards, and are delighted by the growing recognition of our craft beyond our own walls. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees this year, and also to the first recipient of the BAFTA for Best Casting in a Film. We look forward to seeing the results of the first TV Casting BAFTA on 17 May 2020".

Celebrated actors from stage and screen joined the event to honour the art of casting and present awards. Hosted by Sanjeev Bhasker, awards were presented by Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Jonah Hauer King, Rose Leslie, Daniel Mays, Daniel Monks, David Morrissey, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Anne Reid, Rebecca Root and Susan Wokoma.

Host Sanjeev Bhasker commented: "Across film, TV, theatre and commercials, it starts with an idea and a script but the next vital step is the casting, so I'm delighted to be part of the second CDG awards and honouring those that are such an essential part of the creative process."





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You