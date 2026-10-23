SACRILEGIOUS World Premiere Sets New Dates at Riverside Studios

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ABS Productions has revealed new dates for the world premiere of Sacrilegious by Academy Award winner Tom Schulman, directed by Andy Sandberg. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the production originally scheduled to run 5 December 2026 – 23 January 2027, will now run from 3 April – 29 May 2027 at Riverside Studios.

The next play in the Mainstage Season 26/27 at Riverside Studios is Scott Elmegreen & Drew Fornarola's Expecting, directed by Sandberg, and starring John Bradley (3 Body Problem, Game of Thrones), Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones, Skins), Katie Leung (Bridgerton, Harry Potter), and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Screw, Derry Girls). The production runs from 30 January – 27 March 2027.

Sandberg, Artistic Director of the Hermitage Artist Retreat in the U.S., serves as Season Artistic Director for the Mainstage and directs each of the productions. Further productions, casting and creatives to be announced.

Who says money can't buy morality? On the holiest day of the year, an idealistic young rabbi does the one thing nobody saw coming – he dares to challenge the billionaire president of his congregation, questions a multi-million-dollar donation, and ignites a battle for the hearts and minds of the entire community.

What follows is a razor-sharp contest between principle and power. As reputations unravel and loyalties are tested, the community congregation must decide whether morality can survive when there's $30 million on the table.

Sacrilegious is a smart, funny, and provocative new comedy that raises questions about what money can or can't buy. Power, promiscuity, charity, and true love… it's going to be one hell of a High Holy Days!

This world premiere, directed by Andy Sandberg, is written by Tom Schulman, the Academy Award-winning author of Dead Poets Society, What About Bob?, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Sacrilegious is the first original play from this Oscar-winning writer, who previously adapted his Dead Poets Society screenplay for the stage. Casting to be announced.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 13 Hrs 08 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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