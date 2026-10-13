Soho Theatre Reveals Verity Bargate Award 2026 Longlist and Shortlist

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Following 2,219 new plays submitted, Soho Theatre has announced the 6 shortlisted and 16 longlisted plays for this year's Verity Bargate Award. The new playwriting prize, sponsored by Character 7, is Soho Theatre's flagship new writing award with the winning play produced in a full production on our stages.

The winner and the Character 7 Commision will be announced at a ceremony at Soho Theatre on 20 October. The winner will receive £12,000 for an exclusive option for Soho Theatre to produce the prize-winning play, and a full London run of the play staged at Soho Theatre. The Character 7 Commission, selected by Verity Bargate Award sponsor Character 7 in consultation with Soho Theatre, includes a commission by Soho Theatre to join the 2027 cohort of writers on Soho ReDraft, a programme aimed at supporting playwrights in developing existing first drafts of their plays into production-ready scripts.

The shortlisted plays feature: two Taliban fighters atop an ancient Budha statue engaging in banter, prayer and debate; a love story between two souls spanning hundreds of years; the tumultuous life of a young boy in foster care; the sacrifices made during crunch period at a South London indie video game studio; a contemporary retelling of the Greek myth of Ajax set in a water company; and a spiritual awakening on a Texan farm.

The Shortlisted Plays:

The Faithfuls by Elham Ehsas

The History by Tife Kusoro

The Last of the Watermelon Kid by Robert Akodoto

Voyagers by Ava Wong Davies

Water After Ajax by Billie Collins

The Wilderness by Philippa Lawford

The Longlisted Plays:

attack of the 50ft black woman by Asa Haynes

Aunties in the USSR by Rebecca Banatvala

Black Holes by Suleyman Wellings-Longmore

Forest People by Rhianna Adesuwa Ilube

How a Sting Tracks, Post-Show Talk by Jacob Hodgkinson

Mad Youth Organise by Chloe Yates

Misandry by Jonathan Neil

Night Side by Farah Najib

Remember, Remember by Sid Sagar

Ripe by Annie Jenkins

Softboy by Aisling Towl

SPUNK by Héctor Manchego

Things That Might Become by Liz Bacon

Third Culture Kid by Francis Grin

This Play Has Nothing to Do With the 20th Century novel Mephisto, by Klaus Mann (Because That is About Nazis and Therefore Does Not Apply) by Joel Samuels

We're Gonna Kill Billy by Alex Medland

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 17 Hrs 54 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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