Rupert Goold Appointed Artistic Director of The Old Vic from 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Vic announced that Rupert Goold will be the next Artistic Director of The Old Vic, following an extensive process led by a Succession Committee of the Board. Rupert will succeed Matthew Warchus, who will step down from the role in 2026 after 11 years as Artistic Director.

Rupert Goold is a multi-award-winning director and has been the Artistic Director of the Almeida Theatre since 2013. During his tenure there, some of his notable productions have included Tammy Faye, Spring Awakening, Richard III, Patriots, King Charles III and Ink, many of which transferred to the West End and Broadway.

Rupert directed the Olivier Award-winning Dear England at The National Theatre in 2023, which also transferred to the West End. He has twice been the recipient of the Olivier, Critics’ Circle and Evening Standard Awards for Macbeth in 2007 and ENRON in 2009. Prior to his tenure at the Almeida, Rupert was Artistic Director of Headlong Theatre from 2005–2013 and has been an Associate Director at the Royal Shakespeare Company since 2010. He was appointed CBE for services to drama in 2017.

At The Old Vic, Rupert directed the world premiere of Mike Bartlett’s The 47th in 2022.

Rupert will join The Old Vic in spring 2026, working alongside Executive Director Laura Stevenson as Co-Chief Executives. Current Artistic Director Matthew Warchus will programme his final season up to the end of 2026.

Rupert Goold said: ‘After 11 wonderful, demanding, and richly rewarding years at the Almeida I’ve decided to head across the river in search of a new challenge. It’s been the privilege of my life to have led the Almeida over the past decade. But I believe it’s important that our theatres are renewed through new leadership and that in turn can and should bring new artists and ideas into this unique space.

I join The Old Vic with excitement and trepidation in following the extraordinary work of Matthew Warchus. I look forward to producing and making work on this storied stage and continuing my path as an Artistic Director alongside Laura Stevenson. As a theatre maker who has always been interested in reaching as wide an audience as possible, I am deeply excited by the possibilities of this iconic theatre over the coming years.

Rebecca Frecknall will be joining me on the move and so I hope all those who have enjoyed our work together will continue to see its evolution on The Cut.’



Nick Clarry, Chair of The Old Vic, said: ‘The Trustees are delighted to have appointed Rupert Goold as the new Artistic Director of The Old Vic. We are extremely grateful for the leadership of Matthew Warchus, firstly with Kate Varah and latterly with Laura Stevenson, and to the many others who have worked as part of our team during his tenure. Our 206-year-old theatre has thrived artistically over the last ten years – transforming our work on and off stage and welcoming more people through our doors than ever before. Looking to the future, with Rupert and Laura as Co-CEOs, the Board believes we have an exceptional team to lead The Old Vic into its next chapter.’

Laura Stevenson, Executive Director of The Old Vic, said: ‘I am thrilled that Rupert has been appointed as the next Artistic Director of The Old Vic. I have long admired Rupert’s work and look forward to working with him to build on Matthew’s legacy of bringing world-class theatre to all. Rupert and I are delighted that his appointment will coincide with the opening of our Backstage building, cementing The Old Vic’s commitment to our local community as well as giving us new opportunities to develop artist and education programmes.’

Also announced today, Rebecca Frecknall will join The Old Vic as Associate Director, in a new role that will support the Artistic Director. Rebecca is currently Associate Director at the Almeida and her critically acclaimed productions there include Summer & Smoke, A Streetcar Named Desire, Three Sisters, Romeo & Juliet and The Duchess of Malfi. Rebecca won the Olivier Award in 2022 for her production of Cabaret in the West End.

Comments