Royal Opera House Announced As One Of The First Recipients Of The Julia Rausing Trust

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Opera House has announced as one of the first recipients of The Julia Rausing Trust.

Launched today [Friday 12 July], the Trust has been created in memory of the late philanthropist Julia Rausing and will see £100million donated to UK charities and organisations in its first year. The £10 million grant to the Royal Opera House will go towards essential infrastructure upgrades relating to the ballet stage and other projects to improve the environment for artists to create and audiences to enjoy.

Alex Beard, Chief Executive of the Royal Opera House, said:

“Julia Rausing was a dedicated patron and true lover of the arts, and we are extremely thankful for this generous grant in her memory, which will be providing vital funds needed to help us renew our stage infrastructure to deliver the state of the art facilities that our artists deserve and allow our audiences to continue to enjoy performances in our beautiful Grade I listed building in Covent Garden.”

This gift is in addition to an annual fixed contribution that The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust has pledged over five years, which supports our two artistic companies, our ability to build the audiences of the future and our work in schools and communities up and down the country.

Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet, said:

“The Royal Ballet was so dear to Julia's heart, so it's poignant and heartwarming that thanks to her generosity she will continue to support our creative teams, dancers and productions long into the future. We will be forever grateful for her generous support, and we will work to honour her remarkable legacy.”

About the Royal Opera House

Home to The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, the Royal Opera House brings together world-class performers and trailblazing creative teams to share unforgettable performances with audiences near and far. Our theatres are in the heart of London's Covent Garden, but our work is accessed and experienced across the UK and globally through ROH Stream, tours, cinema programme, radio broadcasts and TV output. Our work in schools and communities up and down the country is driven by our curriculum linked Create & Learn programmes, specially designed to inspire creativity, broaden participation and diversify the future of opera and ballet. These sit alongside industry-leading talent development projects, regional partnerships, and a raft of daytime events, family activities, tours, exhibitions and free concerts here in our iconic Covent Garden home. We are also expanding our audience through our flagship Young ROH scheme and are committed to reducing our impact on the environment, and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2035.

About The Julia Rausing Trust

The Julia Rausing Trust has been established in memory of the late British philanthropist Julia Rausing, who died in 2024. The Julia Rausing Trust will see £100million donated to charities and organisations in its first year making it one of the largest charitable funds in the UK. Julia Rausing co-founded The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust in 2014. She was widely known for her unwavering commitment to philanthropy and her impactful contributions to a wide range of UK charitable causes. She was instrumental in building the Julia and Hans Rausing Trust into one of the largest philanthropic funds in the country, donating £400 million to causes across Health, Welfare, and the Arts, primarily within the UK. https://www.juliarausingtrust.org

Comments