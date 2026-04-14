Royal Ballet and Opera Reveals 2026/27 Season

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Royal Ballet and Opera have announced the 2026/27 Season, which includes reinterpretations of classic works as well as new creations.

Alex Beard, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Ballet and Opera said, “Our 2026/27 Season is a celebration of bold storytelling, artistic innovation and inspiring performances that push the possibilities of our art forms. Through world-class music, dance and theatre, we aim to connect with audiences not only in our two theatres, but across the globe.

Alongside our cinema season, digital platforms and international reach, we are opening doors for people right across the UK through our expanding schools and community programmes - inspiring creativity and growing access to our art forms for all.”

The Royal Opera Highlights

In her Main Stage debut, Royal Opera Associate Director Netia Jones directs Mozart’s Così fan tutte using digital media. Thomas Hengelbrock conducts.

Evgeny Titov makes his House debut directing Parsifal. Royal Opera Music Director Jakub Hrůša conducts, and also conducts a new production of Un ballo in maschera directed by Philipp Stölzl, a revival of Richard Jones’ Káťa Kabanová, and a concert performance of Duke Bluebeard’s Castle paired with The Rite of Spring with the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. Principal Guest Conductor Speranza Scappucci conducts the revival of Il trittico.

Barrie Kosky completes his staging of Wagner’s Ring cycle with Götterdämmerung, conducted by Antonio Pappano. Pappano also conducts a new production of La Gioconda directed by Oliver Mears, following its Salzburg Easter Festival presentation. The opera has not been staged at Covent Garden for nearly 100 years. The Season also includes Kosky’s production of Handel’s Hercules, conducted by Laurence Cummings, marking its first Covent Garden staging since 1750.

Additional productions include Netia Jones’s first Linbury Theatre season, featuring the world premiere of Brett Dean’s Good Sometimes Queen, directed by Ola Ince. The Company revives 4.48 Psychosis, Philip Venables’ adaptation of Sarah Kane’s play, and presents Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s chamber opera UR_ in a new production by Jones.

In a co-production with Irish National Opera, the Company presents Les Boréades, its first staging of an opera by Rameau. R.B. Schlather directs in his House debut, with Camille Delaforge conducting the Irish Baroque Orchestra.

Oliver Mears, Director of The Royal Opera, said, “With the world in turmoil, The Royal Opera presents a Season of enchantment and exhilaration, featuring a thrilling range of repertoire: from the first-ever Rameau opera staged at Covent Garden by The Royal Opera to radical contemporary masterpieces; from debut directors creating bold new versions of Così fan tutte and Parsifal to Barrie Kosky’s highly anticipated Götterdämmerung - the conclusion of our breathtaking new Ring cycle. Underpinning everything are our world-class artists: the very best singers working today, with the finest conductors and theatre-makers to create experiences of unforgettable music drama.”

The Season includes revivals of Christof Loy’s Elektra, conducted by Semyon Bychkov; Richard Jones’ Alcina, conducted by David Bates; and Oliver Mears’ Tosca, conducted by Daniel Oren. Returning productions include David McVicar’s The Magic Flute (conducted by Dalia Stasevska and Julia Jones), Kasper Holten’s Don Giovanni (Stefano Montanari), Damiano Michieletto’s Carmen (Sesto Quatrini), Robert Carsen’s Aida (Michele Mariotti), and Madama Butterfly by Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier (Henrik Nánási).

The Jette Parker Artists Programme marks its 25th anniversary with its Summer Performance, the Jukebox event in September, and additional recitals and events.

The Royal Ballet Highlights

To mark his 20th anniversary as Resident Choreographer, The Royal Ballet revives Wayne McGregor’s Chroma, first performed in 2006, with a score by Joby Talbot and Jack White III.

This is part of the Disruptors programme in May 2027, featuring works by Pam Tanowitz (Or Forevermore), Joshua Junker (Never Known), and Akram Khan (Hunting a Whisper in the Wind).

McGregor’s MADDADDAM returns following its 2024 UK premiere. The work is based on Margaret Atwood’s trilogy and features a score by Max Richter.

The Season opens with Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon. Visionaries: Robbins and MacMillan pairs MacMillan’s Song of the Earth with Jerome Robbins’s Dances at a Gathering. Landmarks: Unmissable Ashton in January 2027 includes Les Rendezvous, Symphonic Variations, and Daphnis and Chloë, performed with the Royal Opera Chorus and Orchestra.

The Nutcracker returns in Peter Wright’s production, and Liam Scarlett’s Swan Lake is also revived. To mark The Royal Ballet School’s centenary, dancers from The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, and the School perform a mixed programme including Checkmate and Birthday Offering, alongside works by other associated choreographers.

Koen Kessels conducts the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House for Main Stage ballets, joined by Martin Georgiev, Charlotte Politi, Jonathan Lo, and Geoffrey Paterson.

In the Linbury Theatre, programming includes The McRae/Vassilev Project, featuring Steven McRae and Vasko Vassilev, directed by Natalie Abrahami with choreography by Loughlan Prior set to music by Niccolò Paganini.

Madam, a programme on Ninette de Valois, is curated by Kevin O’Hare and Lauren Cuthbertson. Kammerballetten makes its debut with Stay Tuned, choreographed by Sol León and Paul Lightfoot, performed by nine dancers and live musicians. Pam Tanowitz collaborates with William Bracewell on Once more to this star, set to Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring and music by Ted Hearne.

Guest companies include Fallen Angels Dance Theatre, Ballet Black, London City Ballet, Introdans, and Northern Ballet. ZooNation returns with The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. The Next Generation Festival and International Draft Works also return.

Kevin O’Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet, said, “At this time in The Royal Ballet School’s centenary year when we reflect on the incredible legacy of ‘Madam’, our founder Dame Ninette de Valois, it’s wonderful to usher in a new Season filled with masterworks that have shaped and defined the Company over the years. We are delighted to demonstrate the significant aesthetic voices of Frederick Ashton and Kenneth MacMillan in some of their most elegant and powerfully atmospheric works, including Symphonic Variations and Song of the Earth, alongside the magical 19th-century classics Swan Lake and The Nutcracker that never cease to exert enduring appeal on audiences. From strong foundations to renewal, we continue to celebrate our pioneering Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor, recalling that staggering moment when Chroma first premiered, and look to how the possibilities of dance continue to be expanded by other distinctive choreographers across both stages in modern classics and new works. We are excited to share this Season with audiences around the globe.”