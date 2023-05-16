Royal Ballet Premieres A Summer Mixed Programme of One-Act Ballets

This will be McGregor's 20th work for The Royal Ballet and follows his outstanding revival of Woolf Works in March 2023.

This June, The Royal Ballet presents a dazzling summer programme of one-act ballets featuring works by the Company's associated choreographers past and present, Kenneth MacMillan, Wayne McGregor and Christopher Wheeldon.

Wayne McGregor, Resident Choreographer of The Royal Ballet, premieres his latest work for the Company with costume designs by Burberry. As yet untitled, this new one-act work is set to a score by Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir, with lighting design by Lucy Carter and set design by the late Cuban-born American artist Carmen Herrera. The set designs by the abstract minimalist painter formed one of her last commissions before she died last year aged 106 and are now revealed for the first time. Daniel Lee, Chief Creative Officer of Burberry, provides costume design for the new work, his first for McGregor and the first time Burberry have collaborated with The Royal Ballet.

This will be McGregor's 20th work for The Royal Ballet and follows his outstanding revival of Woolf Works in March 2023, as well as the critically acclaimed The Dante Project which premiered in 2021 and returns for its first revival in November 2023.

The mixed programme also includes the first revival of the critically acclaimed Corybantic Games by Christopher Wheeldon, Artistic Associate of The Royal Ballet. Corybantic Games received its premiere in 2018 and features set design by Jean-Marc Puissant, costumes by fashion designer Erdem Moralıoğlu and lighting design by Peter Mumford. Set to Leonard Bernstein's Serenade, after Plato: Symposium, this violin concerto was written in 1954 and draws inspiration from Plato's Symposium, a dialogue in praise of love. The revival of this exhilarating work features debut performances from Fumi Kaneko, Anna Rose O'Sullivan and Melissa Hamilton.

The programme concludes with Kenneth MacMillan's Anastasia Act III, inspired by the true story of Anna Anderson who believed she was the Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov. This painful tale of memory and the elusiveness of identity is told through MacMillan's experimental choreography, providing rich interpretative opportunity for the Company.

The Royal Ballet's Principal dancers Natalia Osipova and Laura Morera share the lead role of Anastasia across the run with Morera making her final performance on the Royal Opera House main stage on 17th June after a career spanning 27 years.



