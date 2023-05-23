Riverside Studios Reveals Details For The Bitesize Festival 2023

The festival runs 3-29 July.

Bitesize Festival at Riverside Studios is back this summer with the largest programme in its history. From stand-up and musicals to drama and dance, the festival offers a taste of something new for everyone. This year, there are more ticket options to choose from, including a Festival Pass, and standard £10 tickets for all productions, giving audiences the chance to come as much as they'd like. Bitesize delivers punchy, thought-provoking, inspiring, and innovative productions from a variety of every career theatre makers, writers and producers.

Programme highlights include Taskmaster star Ivo Graham's work in progress presentation of his new stand-up show; the return of the multi-award-winning play Bacon, an unflinching and humorous look at masculinity, sexuality and power; BBC New Voices Winner and founder of Guardian recommended Weapons of Mass Hilarity, Jenan Younis presents an hour of new material; Mark Glentworth presents 7½ years, an award-winning autobiographical musical about him composing the world-famous percussion piece Blues for Gilbert; and Run To The Nuns, a new, queer musical set in a fictional Nunnery.

Committed Bitesize attendees can save money by purchasing a Festival Pass for £60 which can be redeemed against 10 pairs of tickets across the festival. More info on the pass here


Phoebe Stringer, Riverside's Programming Manager says: 'After an open call to the early career movers and shakers of the industry we were overwhelmed with the response. It has been nothing but a joy to programme the festival with such spellbinding shows over our two Venues. I cannot wait to see the written scripts and concepts up on our stages.'




