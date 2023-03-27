Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WINNIE THE POOH, Riverside Studios

Review: WINNIE THE POOH, Riverside Studios

This new stage show is full of of heartwarming and wholesome joy.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation (Non-Equity)The hotly anticipated UK production of the new musical adaptation of Disney's Winnie the Pooh has arrived in London at Riverside Studios. This charming new stage show takes us on a series of whimsical adventures with the well loved characters created by A.A. Milne including Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore.

Disney has been making popular family friendly stage musicals for many years now, including The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Frozen. However, this new show is targeted for a younger audience and at around 65 minutes, keeps the young audience entertained throughout.

Told through a series of vignettes, we follow Winnie the Pooh as he interacts with his many well loved friends on the search for honey, which Christopher Robin forgot to leave when he went to school.

Other than Christopher Robin, every character is portrayed by skilfully designed puppets from Rockefeller Productions. Each puppet had been thoughtfully created to capture the personality of each character. Eeyore with his trademark melancholy, Tigger full of bouncy energy, and Pooh as the slightly naive but ever loveable bear.

The talent of the puppeteers is a highlight of the show; Jake Bazel as Pooh himself is superb. He perfectly captures the voice of the silly old bear whilst manipulating the fantastic puppet. Alex Cardall gives three fantastic performances as Eeyore, Rabbit and Owl, characterising each individual performance spectacularly.

The Sherman Brothers' songs from the popular film series feature throughout including the titular "Winnie the Pooh" and the bouncy fun "Whoop De-Dooper Bounce" in which Tigger shares his exuberance with others.

The set design takes us to an idyllic scene within the hundred acre woods which delightfully captures the world created in the world of A.A.Milne's story and E.H. Shephard's illustrations. The scene changes with small details, such as falling leaves, snow or spring flowers as we travel through Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter.

This new stage show is full of of heartwarming and wholesome joy. It will be enjoyed by many - from first time theatre goers to big kids of all ages!

Winnie the Pooh is at Riverside Studios until 21 May, then touring

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith




Related Stories
Photos/Video: The UK Cast of WINNIE THE POOH Visits Hundred Acre Wood Photo
Photos/Video: The UK Cast of WINNIE THE POOH Visits Hundred Acre Wood
Last week, the cast of  Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation went on a trip to Hundred Acre Wood and visited Pooh Corner, Poohsticks Bridge and Ashford Park Hotel.  Check out photos and video footage from the day here!

From This Author - Alice Cope

Alice Cope has been a theatre lover from a young age and is now writing for Broadway World as a Bristol and West End based theatre critic.

... (read more about this author)

Review: WINNIE THE POOH, Riverside StudiosReview: WINNIE THE POOH, Riverside Studios
March 27, 2023

The hotly anticipated UK production of the new musical adaptation of Disney's Winnie the Pooh has arrived in London at Riverside Studios. This charming new stage show takes us on a series of whimsical adventures with the well loved characters created by A.A. Milne including Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore.
Review: BUFFY REVAMPED, Wilton's Music HallReview: BUFFY REVAMPED, Wilton's Music Hall
January 13, 2023

This may only be 70 minutes, but Brendan Murphy fits an impressive volume of content into his performance. Fast talking, crass and engaging, Murphy emerges in a blast of energy as his version of Spike, a character from popular 1990s show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Review: RUINATION, Royal Opera HouseReview: RUINATION, Royal Opera House
December 6, 2022

The concept of a Greek tragedy as a Christmas show may seem contrary or unusual, but in fact this entire performance is built on such contradictions.
Review: DEATH DROP: BACK IN THE HABIT, Garrick TheatreReview: DEATH DROP: BACK IN THE HABIT, Garrick Theatre
November 10, 2022

This is the second outing for the Death Drop team following on from the popularity of the first Death Drop play which toured in 2020. This time for Death Drop: Back in the Habit, directed by Jesse Jones, we meet new characters as the comedy horror mystery tale takes place in the convent of Saint Babs.
Review: HANNAH EINBINDER, Soho TheatreReview: HANNAH EINBINDER, Soho Theatre
September 29, 2022

Hannah Einbinder covers many major life events including birth, death and awkward teenage encounters. She is relatable yet fresh throughout and peppers her anecdotes with carefully timed pauses and quick dry wit so that the joke lands each and every time.
share