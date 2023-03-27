Review: WINNIE THE POOH, Riverside Studios

The hotly anticipated UK production of the new musical adaptation of Disney's Winnie the Pooh has arrived in London at Riverside Studios. This charming new stage show takes us on a series of whimsical adventures with the well loved characters created by A.A. Milne including Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore.

Disney has been making popular family friendly stage musicals for many years now, including The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Frozen. However, this new show is targeted for a younger audience and at around 65 minutes, keeps the young audience entertained throughout.

Told through a series of vignettes, we follow Winnie the Pooh as he interacts with his many well loved friends on the search for honey, which Christopher Robin forgot to leave when he went to school.

Other than Christopher Robin, every character is portrayed by skilfully designed puppets from Rockefeller Productions. Each puppet had been thoughtfully created to capture the personality of each character. Eeyore with his trademark melancholy, Tigger full of bouncy energy, and Pooh as the slightly naive but ever loveable bear.

The talent of the puppeteers is a highlight of the show; Jake Bazel as Pooh himself is superb. He perfectly captures the voice of the silly old bear whilst manipulating the fantastic puppet. Alex Cardall gives three fantastic performances as Eeyore, Rabbit and Owl, characterising each individual performance spectacularly.

The Sherman Brothers' songs from the popular film series feature throughout including the titular "Winnie the Pooh" and the bouncy fun "Whoop De-Dooper Bounce" in which Tigger shares his exuberance with others.

The set design takes us to an idyllic scene within the hundred acre woods which delightfully captures the world created in the world of A.A.Milne's story and E.H. Shephard's illustrations. The scene changes with small details, such as falling leaves, snow or spring flowers as we travel through Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter.

This new stage show is full of of heartwarming and wholesome joy. It will be enjoyed by many - from first time theatre goers to big kids of all ages!

Winnie the Pooh is at Riverside Studios until 21 May, then touring

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith