Photos/Video: The UK Cast of WINNIE THE POOH Visits Hundred Acre Wood

Last week, the cast of Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation went on a trip to Hundred Acre Wood and visited Pooh Corner, Poohsticks Bridge and Ashford Park Hotel. Check out photos and video footage from the day below!

The UK and Ireland premiere of Disney's Winnie the Pooh will begin performances at London's Riverside Studios (Hammersmith) from 17 March, with an official opening on 26 March. The show will then tour the UK and Ireland until September 2023. Tickets for Riverside Studios and the UK & Ireland Tour are now on sale.



Sharing the role of Winnie the Pooh in London will be the previously announced Jake Bazel (who originated the role in New York) and Benjamin Durham (Young Frankenstein). Benjamin will play the title role on tour. The much-loved characters of Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and Roo will be brought to life by an ensemble of performers, including Laura Bacon (Britain's Got Talent, Star Wars), Harry Boyd (The Play That Goes Wrong, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Alex Cardall (Evita, The Osmonds: A New Musical), Chloe Gentles (Mamma Mia!, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Lottie Grogan (Smurfs Save Spring: The Musical, The Lips for Puppets with Guys) and Robbie Noonan (Avenue Q UK Tour, Jack and the Beanstalk).

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam and Sesame Street the Musical). It is produced by Rockefeller Productions, in partnership with ROYO and in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Video Credit: ROYO



