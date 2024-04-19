Review: DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY, King's Head Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Linus Karp's Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is a hilarious and portrayal of the life of ‘The People’s Princess’. Having had a triumphant sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023, the show returns to London to the King's Head Theatre.

Diana is portrayed by writer and director Linus Karp, with support from co-director, stage manager Joseph Martin who manages the puppetry of a monstrous Camilla Parker Bowles. The supporting characters are portrayed by either cardboard cutout, video features, or hilariously, by audience members who were selected on arrival to the show. These willing volunteers performed roles ranging from Diana’s parents to the Queen’s corgi.

In this satirical performance, filled with hilarious surprises, we are told a unique version of the life of Princess Diana. The show is filled with high camp humour and absurdity whilst always demonstrating respect for her legacy, although perhaps not the other members of the royal family. The tale of Diana’s life is told with some significant differences to the version of events which we thought we knew.

Karp’s Diana is wonderful, capturing her mannerisms and style and with narrative absolutely peppered with cultural references, it is easy to see why this show was so thoroughly enjoyed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Whilst not likely to offend, the irreverent humour and portrayal of the royal family being so absurd, however this show is perhaps best suited for those who will enjoy the camp and unexpected. This is a fantastical and entertaining production and a great way to honour the icon herself.

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is at the King's Head Theatre until 5 May

Photo Credit: Dave Bird