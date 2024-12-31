Review: THESE GAYS! THEY'RE TRYING TO..., The Divine

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pop culture references aren’t a new subject. Gaining notable popularity from the smallest things, and becoming some of society’s best kept in-jokes. 2022’s The White Lotus was no exception to this, deeming Jennifer Coolidge, once again, a queer icon for her iconic line, “These gays, they’re trying to murder me!” Fast forward to 2024, and The Divine Bar and Theatre has opened its doors to the newest post-pantomime play to hit the queer scene.

Christmas time is notorious for the on-going volume of pantomimes stretching all over the UK. But there is only one thing that is camper than pantomime… a queer pantomime. The Divine Theatre Bar is bringing it all this winter with their ‘post-panto melodrama’ inspired by the hit TV show, The White Lotus, These Gays! They’re Trying To… is the perfect blend of community in-jokes, drama, and Björk…? The play tells of several groups of people visiting the ‘White Lotus Hotel’ in Iceland. From cults to cleanses, facials to sacrifices, and even the guest appearance from Kermit the Frog, These Gays… has it all. A two-hour long riot!

Now, slight disclaimer, if you are like me and have never seen The White Lotus, you may be questioning if this show is for you. But I’ll be the first to tell you that this show can stand alone on its own without prior knowledge. Of course, if you have seen the original, it will give you an appreciation on a different level, but I’m sure, by now, we’ve all seen the clip of windswept Jennifer Coolidge running on a boat screaming about how the gays are trying to murder her, so I think you’ll be fine either way!

Walking into the theatre really set the vibe immediately. I’m not sure what I was expecting, but it certainly wasn’t Björk (Jo Fraser) playing a theremin - rather beautifully I may add. The venue itself posed quite a few challenges itself - being in a bar basement isn’t always ideal, but director, Charles Quittner, took it on and made it work! From larger than life characters, to physical comedy that made audiences cry with laughter, this show was exactly all you’d expect it to be and more. Very ‘Not Safe For Work’, but in a very tasteful way.

I do, however, want to give a special shout out to actors Jo Fraser and Alice Morgan Richards who ultimately stole the show for me. The embodiment that Richards took on for all her characters was incredible, but her portrayal of ‘Jessie’ was undeniably my favourite part of the play. Richards was the definition of versatility, with all three of her main characters being so different, you’d genuinely not be able to pin them to the same actor. Fraser, too, deserves recognition for the portrayal of Björk, as well as beautiful playing of the theremin.

Fraser’s impression of the singer was stellar and very funny - constantly living as Björk, even in scenes where she was not present. The sound design was perfect, and really added to the atmosphere of the piece. Vocally Fraser was strong too - very impressed. An honourable mention to Kermit the Frog (voiced by Quittner) as the role of Rin - who was a crowd favourite for sure.

Sitting in the room, you could feel the love, shared community, and utter joy that was being spread. We laughed, screamed, and rioted together. The beauty of queer theatre is the community. Quittner’s direction, alongside Nathaniel Foster, David Levesley, reid tang, and Colin Waitt’s script, was perfect from start to finish. I know I’ll be returning for any future productions from the Brooklyn Rep team for sure - one of the most fun night out activities. Well done to the cast and creatives.

These Gays! They're Trying To... at The Divine until 4 January 2025

