Review: THE MANNY, Kings Head Theatre

Masculinity, vulnerability and meaning are neatly entwined in this world premiere production of Sam McArdle's show, which brings to mind Lady Macbeth's exhortation to her husband: 'When you durst feel it, then you were a man,'. We ask ourselves the question:; should men finally have feelings?

If that sounds at all preachy, well, yes it could be, but the charismatic and sentimental McArdle's quick-witted dialogue and humble approach manages to bring us into the lens of Manny, a male nanny. He gently meanders his way through the account of meaningless dating, posh west London wives and little life purpose with a subtle depth in every step. As we watch Manny, we start to see a man so fearful of vulnerability that he tries to settle for the two-dimensional life with sad consequences. Loneliness in your thirties, unlikely father figures and deep rooted professional masking,are just a few thoughts during this hour-long watch.

Director Mel Fullbrook emphasises the appearance of Manny coming across as a confident man and becoming the 'role model' to one of the woman's children. He starts quoting his handbook on the 'do's and don'ts' of dating to an entitled seven-year-old (with slight Machiavellian tendencies which we learn are the product of bad parenting) in which Manny sees much of himself. The advice consists of the knowledge of fake profiles and, of course, being as inauthentic as you can possibly be and women will love it.

Upon meeting an actress named Molly who is also lost but in a different way, Manny zigzags into the three different characters.

The likeabillity factor is what sets this piece aside. The term "toxic masculinity" is often thought of as a buzzword but the issue has been around for decades, an attitude of social guidelines stereotypically associated with manliness that often has a negative impact on men. This is evident in a scene where McArdle is rejected and beautifully performs the holding back of tears to Molly so as to not seem weak. We learn that the narrow view that men should not show vulnerability is actually holding Manny back instead of empowering him.

The Manny is a good example of new writing; catching a principal theme and performing it with ease. There is plenty to get your teeth into.

The Manny is at the Kings Head Theatre until 14 January

Photo Credit: Gabriel Bush