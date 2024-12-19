Review: SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW, Harold Pinter Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For a family living in London, there is a diverse catalogue of Christmas shows ripe for attendance. With current ticket prices, picking the right show is crucial for both all-round enjoyment and the bank account. Slava’s SnowShow is back in London at the Harold Pinter Theatre, and if you’re looking for ridiculous fun, it’s a good choice. If you’re looking for something more substantial, however, stick with a panto.

Created by Slava Polunin, one of the most renowned and celebrated clowns, Slava’s SnowShow is a series of dreamlike images, scenes, and orchestrations that transport the audience into fantastical, escapist spaces. There’s no plot, no narrative, and little sense to most of it, but overall, there’s enough fun that when the nonsense teeters on becoming annoying, you’re suddenly thrown into a gigantic moving cobweb, a blizzard of snow, or bombarded with massive bouncing balls. There isn’t time to critique this show while watching – it’s full force, all at once.

However, if you don’t like clowning or are unable to buy into the world they’re trying to create, the show has the potential to feel quite inaccessible and isolating. The first act is weak, to put it plainly. There are a few fun parts for kids, but little to captivate anyone else. It’s overly repetitive, rough around the edges, and does not do the talent of its ensemble justice. However, once the interval begins, there is a sensationally fun interval act which propels us into an astounding second act. Here, the mastery of the performers is undeniable. They are wizards of their craft.

The best moments are with Slava himself. He is hilarious, heartbreaking, and captivating. There is one particular scene – simple as ever – between him and a coat rack. It is charged with the love we feel, and perhaps miss, at Christmas time. There’s an element of connection gained and connection lost. I had a lump in my throat – something I really didn’t expect from this show.

It’s a clever form, and it’s almost impossible to leave without a smile on your face. The last five minutes are tremendous; even if you weren’t quite sure about much of the show, you’re converted into a fan. I won’t spoil it, but close any bags and cover any pockets you’ve got – or you’ll be finding fake snow in places you didn’t know fake snow could reach for days afterwards!

Reflecting on SnowShow, Slava says, “How incredibly privileged I am, seeing thousands of happy human faces every night.” I have no doubt this rings true after every performance of Slava’s SnowShow. It may not have the universal appeal of other Christmas shows, and the first act could probably be cut and reworked entirely, but it is impossible to leave the theatre without a beaming smile. Even my theatre date, a dear friend who has grown up terrified of clowns, couldn’t stop smiling and giggling as we walked through London after a bonkers night at Slava’s!

Slava’s SnowShow is at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 12 January 2025.

Photo Credit: Aya Rufin

Reader Reviews