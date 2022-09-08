Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SILENCE, Donmar Warehouse

Review: SILENCE, Donmar Warehouse

At Donmar Warehouse, then transferring to Tara Theatre until October 1st

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022 Â 

Following a rebellion against the British in 1857, resulting in the death of hundreds of thousands of Indians and Britain's, the Crown established a viceroy system over India, affirming its hold over the population. Following the 1947 Partition of British India, an event that led to one of the largest migration the world had ever seen - in which 12 million people moved across a newly formed border - Muslims ended up in Pakistan, whilst Sikhs and Hindus remained in India.

In this production, through the eyes of investigative journalist, Mina, we take a forensic look at what happened; from the personal to the political, various monologues unpack the heartbreak and destruction caused all those years ago. Adapted from Kavita Puri's Partition Voices: Untold British Stories, Donmar Warehouse's co-production with Tara Theatre is a revelatory historical documentary, told in monologue form.

The piece is created in collaboration with writers Sonali Bhattacharyya, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Ishy Din, and Alexandra Wood, and directed by Tara Theatre AD, Ishy Din. The world they retell is rich with detailed imagery, giving you a clear picture of the horror that ensued; it is estimated that between 200,000 to 2,000,000 people died, and at least 75,000 women were abducted and raped. Nothing about this is pretty and the story doesn't ever shy away from the bleakness.

Through Mina's investigation, the ensemble shine, with Din's direction bringing out some fantastic performances from the company. Each add their own spark to the action. It is the parental figures that command the most attention; both Renu Brindle and Bhasker Patel are incredibly magnetic to watch. Their eyes are full of so much emotion, you subconsciously lean in to not miss a beat. Their performances truly show the many dimensions a human can have - it shows how long-lasting the effects of Partition have been. Elena PeÃ±a's composition does a wonderful job to add to the tension of the moment, whilst it also gives the scenes some lightness, so you remain engaged.

However, overall, the form does feel a clunky; as the central protagonist's plot feels lost amongst the documentary, Humans of New York style way of delivery. The two contrasts in a way that blocks action from happening. You are lulled into an equilibria state and crave more disruption. The piece is shocking at its core, and very important to experience; thematically it is very strong, yet in terms of craft it's falling a little short.

Silence at the Donmar Theatre, then transferring to Tara Theatre until 1 October.

Photo: Manuel Harlan


Regional Awards


From This Author - Charlie Wilks


Review: PROM 4: CYNTHIA ERIVO: LEGENDARY VOICES, Royal Albert HallReview: PROM 4: CYNTHIA ERIVO: LEGENDARY VOICES, Royal Albert Hall
July 18, 2022

Cynthia Erivo, just a few weeks away from beginning rehearsal for the Wicked movie, in which she is playing Elphaba, pops into BBC Proms to give audiences a night they'll never forget. The Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning artist provides the audience with special renditions of some of her favourite songs, backed by the BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Edwin Outwater.
BWW Review: WARRIOR QUEENS // SHADES OF BLUE at Sadlers Wells TheatreBWW Review: WARRIOR QUEENS // SHADES OF BLUE at Sadlers Wells Theatre
May 8, 2022

Sadlers Wells presents a double bill consisting of work touching on social movement and cultural heritage. Brought to the stage by some of the next generation of leading UK choreographers, Warrior Queens and Shades of Blue are both ambitious pieces of work that really make you pay attention.
BWW Review: 'DADDY', Almeida TheatreBWW Review: 'DADDY', Almeida Theatre
April 7, 2022

An expansive luxurious pool dominates the Almeida stage, and a dripping wet young man stands in nothing but a speedo. A little more than drunk, he looks around at his current setting, taking in the grandeur of this beautiful home. Decorated with luxury art, itâ€™s the home of collector Andre, a 40-something year old with a desire to possess the worldâ€™s finest things. For him, that doesnâ€™t just consider esteemed paintings; it also means the boyish visitor currently standing in front of him.
BWW Review: NINA CONTI, Arts TheatreBWW Review: NINA CONTI, Arts Theatre
March 26, 2022

Landing in the West End for 10 performances, Nina Conti brings her completely bonkers, truly thrilling and eye-wateringly hilarious new show to audiences. A non-stop feast of exuberant joy, this is a wonderful and playful exploration of modern-day love. Featuring audience interaction, participation, ventriloquism and improvisation, Conti shows throughout that she is a natural on stage.
BWW Review: THE ANIMAL KINGDOM, Hampstead TheatreBWW Review: THE ANIMAL KINGDOM, Hampstead Theatre
February 27, 2022

A complicated family of four and their therapist struggle to find a common ground, as they sit, talk, debate and argue throughout the course of six messy group sessions. United in pain and their desire to heal from it, Ruby Thomasâ€™ play attempts to investigate how miscommunication can lead to blame, resentment, and further heartache.