Review: SILENCE, Donmar Warehouse

Following a rebellion against the British in 1857, resulting in the death of hundreds of thousands of Indians and Britain's, the Crown established a viceroy system over India, affirming its hold over the population. Following the 1947 Partition of British India, an event that led to one of the largest migration the world had ever seen - in which 12 million people moved across a newly formed border - Muslims ended up in Pakistan, whilst Sikhs and Hindus remained in India.

In this production, through the eyes of investigative journalist, Mina, we take a forensic look at what happened; from the personal to the political, various monologues unpack the heartbreak and destruction caused all those years ago. Adapted from Kavita Puri's Partition Voices: Untold British Stories, Donmar Warehouse's co-production with Tara Theatre is a revelatory historical documentary, told in monologue form.

The piece is created in collaboration with writers Sonali Bhattacharyya, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Ishy Din, and Alexandra Wood, and directed by Tara Theatre AD, Ishy Din. The world they retell is rich with detailed imagery, giving you a clear picture of the horror that ensued; it is estimated that between 200,000 to 2,000,000 people died, and at least 75,000 women were abducted and raped. Nothing about this is pretty and the story doesn't ever shy away from the bleakness.

Through Mina's investigation, the ensemble shine, with Din's direction bringing out some fantastic performances from the company. Each add their own spark to the action. It is the parental figures that command the most attention; both Renu Brindle and Bhasker Patel are incredibly magnetic to watch. Their eyes are full of so much emotion, you subconsciously lean in to not miss a beat. Their performances truly show the many dimensions a human can have - it shows how long-lasting the effects of Partition have been. Elena PeÃ±a's composition does a wonderful job to add to the tension of the moment, whilst it also gives the scenes some lightness, so you remain engaged.

However, overall, the form does feel a clunky; as the central protagonist's plot feels lost amongst the documentary, Humans of New York style way of delivery. The two contrasts in a way that blocks action from happening. You are lulled into an equilibria state and crave more disruption. The piece is shocking at its core, and very important to experience; thematically it is very strong, yet in terms of craft it's falling a little short.

Silence at the Donmar Theatre, then transferring to Tara Theatre until 1 October.

Photo: Manuel Harlan