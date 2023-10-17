Review: SHAKESPEARE'S R&J, Reading Rep

Joe Calarco’s electrifying interpretation of the legendary star-crossed lovers is nothing short of excellence. While mainly recited in its original Shakespearean form, Calarco brings a fresh take on the tragedy, through a modern setting and intertwining of a queer narrative.

Directed by Paul Stacey, the retelling sees four male students at a strict boarding school, unearthing a copy of Romeo and Juliet. The pupils begin delving into the world of Shakespeare’s famous story, unravelling more than they initially expected.

The company is led by Elijah Ferreira as Romeo, who previously appeared as Fred in Reading Rep’s A Christmas Carol in 2022. Ferreira is supported by Brayden Emmanuel as Juliet, and the pair’s chemistry as a queer couple is undeniable. The ensemble is completed with Luke Daniels and Tom Sowinski.

With only four bodies onstage, multi-rolling is demanded, something which seems effortless by the performances of Ferreira, Emmanuel, Daniels, and Sowinski. Sowinski in particular, not only provides comic relief with his hyper-feminised interpretation of the nurse, but greatly impresses with his ability to quickly shift to the violent, merciless Tybalt within the blink of an eye. The actors barely leave the stage, reacting from the sidelines when not directly driving the narrative.

Dialogue is accompanied by clean, sharp movements, expertly choreographed by the movement director, Chris Cuming. The regimented nature of the school-like setting is aided by both the costume and set design. The set is beautifully symmetrical – the square wooden stage and chairs at either side representing the boundaries of a classroom. Anna Kelsey’s costume design sees all four characters wearing school uniform, providing a sense of unity among them. Yet, each is distinguishably different, be it: the colour of their jumper, the way their tie is knotted, whether their shirt is tucked or untucked. Within a restricting institution, it’s a way (and perhaps the only way) for the adolescents to exude creative freedom and be themselves.

The ringing of school bells and echoing voices rip through the theatre within Jamie Lu’s sound design, and lighting by John Rainsforth is the icing on the cake. Sudden bursts of strobe assist moments of intensity, and the use of torches allude to secrecy. Rainsforth also incorporates a lot of red within his design. This reoccurring ‘redness’ connotes not only to love, anguish, and fear in the tragedy, but more broadly, the Reading Rep theatre itself. This compelling blend of costume, set, sound, and lighting, allow for the audience to be engulfed in the atmosphere.

The outcome of Shakespeare’s tale is no secret to the audience, yet knowing the tragic end to the renowned story does not make it any less impactful, with both Ferreira and Emmanuel’s emotional farewell captivating the spectator. The climax cuts especially deep when considering the very real implications of closeted queerness, and a longing to break free from the mould that restricts us.

The production is a beautifully crafted queer retelling – truly a masterclass in storytelling and audience engagement.

Shakespeare’s R&J is at Reading Rep until Saturday 4 November 2023

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson