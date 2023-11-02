Review: I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE, Mercury Studio

Created by award-winning writer Emma-Louise Howell as part of the Mercury’s playwriting programme in 2021, I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life is a bold new solo performance now making its professional debut at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester.

Directed by Hetty Hodgson, the play stars Howell as Belles, a 20-something year old who hits rock bottom after being fired from her job as a children’s party entertainer. Her saving grace is a multi-levelling marketing scheme, who reach out to Belles on social media, promising to save her from her debt. Ignoring all the red flags and warnings from her peers, Belles becomes tangled in the company, striving to become a successful GirlBoss like the influencers she sees online. But eventually, she starts to crumble, facing the harsh reality that GirlBossing isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Howell is effortlessly engaging and exudes likeability, with a consistent bubbly energy throughout the entirety of the performance, which demands the undivided attention of the audience. The intimacy of the space lends itself to a closeness between the performer and spectator, with Belles directly addressing the audience throughout. Enigmatic and unconventional choreography is effectively incorporated by the movement director Tara Young, which, when combined with bursts of song, represents the protagonist’s stream of consciousness.

The vibrancy of lighting (by Martha Godfrey) and sound (by Holly Khan) adds to the play’s whirlwind of colour, chaos, and comedy. Flashing lights and washes of colour are a treat for the senses, and the use of a hand-held microphone allows for Belles to announce the conflicting comments she sees online.

Various screens dominate the space, presenting memes, emojis and pop culture references which aid the performance’s parodical nature. At times, Belles interacts with on-screen projections like a video game, ‘levelling up’ on her journey as she gains more success and influence. Retractable mirrors loom in the background, forcing the protagonist to look at herself, and question her self-worth. This innovative use of digital technology and set is perfectly paired with Howell’s refreshingly modern storytelling style, providing the audience with a highly immersive sensory experience.

The creative team is female-led, half of whom are neurodiverse, and the production places accessibility at the centre of its values. All performances take place in a relaxed environment, with designated ‘fidget seats’ catering to those who are neurodiverse. Plus, creative captioning (designed by Matt Powell) is integrated into the set design, allowing for Belles’ dialogue to be followed by audience members.

As its surface, the play pokes fun at pyramid schemes and wannabe influencers. But, underneath it all, Howell’s social commentary on the omnipresence of social media, and its ability to make or break careers and relationships, is both thought-provoking and all-too relatable.

This is a one-woman show unlike any other. Emma-Louise Howell is the ultimate GirlBoss, and this fiery new piece of feminist theatre will, in fact, change your life.

I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life runs at the Mercury Studio until 4 November

Photo Credits: Will Green