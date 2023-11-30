Review: POTTED PANTO, Reading Rep

Seven pantos performed in the space of 70 minutes – it seems impossible… right? Oh no it isn’t! This Christmas extravaganza written by Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner, and Richard Hurst made its West End debut back in 2010, and is now gracing the stage of Reading Rep. It’s a festive show unlike any other – a parodical blend of all the nation’s favourite pantomimes: Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Aladdin, Dick Whittington, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and… A Christmas Carol?!

Director Chris Cuming is no stranger to a panto, having led many across different venues in the UK, as well as directing previous Reading Rep productions. With his expertise, and the help of co-director Paul Stacey, Potted Panto has blossomed into a visually engaging and immaculately rehearsed show which encapsulates everything there is to love about pantomime.

The show stars Eugene Evans and Charlotte Warner, who are a tour de force, seamlessly switching between narratives with ease. Between them, the dynamic duo portray numerous beloved fairy-tale characters, a task which demands too many costume changes (and accent changes) to count.

The pair interact with the audience, paying homage to traditional pantomime elements like ‘the ghost gag’ and booing the villain, yet managing to provide a fresh take by poking fun at the genre’s cliches. They even incorporate new characters, such as a golden-egg-laying moose and a French Fairy God-Chicken, not to mention a special appearance from Father Christmas himself. The audience are constantly encouraged to get involved – shouting, cheering, and taking part in a festive sing-along at the show’s conclusion.

The charismatic Evans and Warner, having both appeared in previous Reading Rep productions, gel brilliantly, seeming to have as much fun as the audience as they attempt to create their ‘3-D panto experience’. The cast of Potted Panto rotates, with Orla O’Sullivan and Mark Desebrock appearing in alternate public performances. And this won’t be the only time these performers work together; all four appear in Reading Rep’s It’s a Wonderful Life over the festive period, with the two Christmas productions in repertory.

Even before the show commences, the audience are immersed in a winter wonderland, welcomed by a bright and glittering stage reminiscent of a snow globe, accompanied by beloved Christmas tunes. Throughout the performance, the soundtrack and lighting combined help guide the audience through the settings of the seven magical stories, from Prince Charming’s glamorous ball, to dreary Dickensian London. Plus, cartoon-like sound effects provide the show with that classic pantomime slapstick feel. At the centre of the magic however is Libby Todd’s costume design (the ‘seven’ dwarves’ portrayal a firm audience favourite), with a constant unconventionality which adds to the show’s overall extravagance and absurdity.

This jam-packed 70 minutes is a joy to watch – charming, light-hearted, and hilarious. It’s a show that perfectly captures the essence of quintessential British pantomime, appealing to anyone and everyone. Reading Rep offers relaxed performances, reduced capacity performances, and BSL interpreted performances of Potted Panto, to cater for all its audiences.

Is this brilliantly chaotic rollercoaster of festive fun guaranteed to leave you wanting more? Oh yes it is!

Potted Panto runs at Reading Rep until Sunday 31 December

Photo Credits: Harry Elletson