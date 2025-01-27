Review: SANTI & NAZ, Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arguably the best approach for tackling serious themes is to tell their stories through the eyes of innocence, viewing large historical events through the everyday consequences as experienced by children.

In the case of Santi & Naz, the events under discussion are those of political upheaval in India. Set on the eve of the partition, the play quickly establishes a backdrop of this messy part of colonial history against which a heartwarming (and a little heartbreaking) story of two girls is told. Created by Guleraana Mir and Madelaine Moore and written by Mir and afshan d’souza-lodhi, this is as much a coming of age play as a discussion of history as it explores the turmoil of what growing up looked like for a Sikh and Muslim friendship during this time.

In a classic Fringe style, the performance relies on limited use of set and props, instead transporting audiences through the power of Tom Curzon’s sound design and composition which blends radio recordings with music in an effective and powerful way. In particular, the use of music in order to represent rain is a wonderful moment, made all the more memorable through the graceful movement of the actors.

Often dancing and impersonating, always moving, these two actors perfectly embody the adolescent girls. Aiyana Bartlett’s thoughtful and bookish Santi is performed gracefully, excellently complimenting Farah Ashraf’s louder and more innocent Naz. Ashraf’s facial expressions provide the audience with a constant insight into what is lying beneath the surface, conveying everything that is left not quite said.

The two actors are the perfect team, working seamlessly together both in their scenes together and when apart. Despite the often serious subject matter, there is an energy and atmosphere of fun running through much of the play. There are many opportunities to laugh, swept along by the antics of the girls, yet that does not mean to say that the switching towards the more serious and thought-provoking ending was not handled perfectly and almost without the audience noticing the shift.

Attending the theatre is an opportunity to gain an understanding of other perspectives, to learn about the world around you and in particular other cultures. In Santi & Naz audiences are encouraged to do this without requiring any previous knowledge of the events, being taught through the eyes of the girls how the country was like ‘carving up hearts with crayons’.

It handles the history with as much sensitivity as the other hard themes which surface, providing valuable insight into the possible lives of girls during this time. The experiences are both familiar and distant. Yet, while the history is vital to the narrative, this is ultimately a story about friendship and love and growing up in an environment which requires you to enter the adult world far too soon.

With excellent writing and performances, this is a thought provoking piece of theatre which highlights why sometimes it is so important to write the things we’d rather forget.

Santi & Naz is running at Soho Theatre until 8 February

Photo Credit: Paul Blakemore

