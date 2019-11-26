Review Roundup: THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE at the Bridge Theatre

Based on the novel by C. S. Lewis and directed by Sally Cookson, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is now playing at the Bridge Theatre running to 2 February 2020.

The cast features Femi Akinfolarin as Peter, Omari Bernard as Maugrim, Laura Elphinstone as the White Witch/Mrs Macready, Shalisa James-Davis as Susan, Wil Johnson as Aslan/Professor Kirk, Keziah Joseph as Lucy, John Leader as Edmund, Stuart Neal as Mr Tumnus, Dean Nolan as Mr Beaver and Beverly Rudd as Mrs Beaver. They are joined by Emily Benjamin, Amber Cayasso, Sebastian Charles, Andro Copperthwaite, Nicky Cross, David Emmings, Nathan Louis Fernand, Linford Johnson, Mitch Leow, Mei Mac, James McHugh, Helen Parke, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Millicent Wong and musicians James Gow, Tim Dalling, Harry Miller and Pat Moran.

Step through the wardrobe this Winter into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Michael Billington, The Guardian: Lewis's book is sometimes criticised for its political and religious orthodoxy but this version is careful to suggest that, in an ideal Narnia, everyone will be equal before the law. Cookson, designer Rae Smith and movement director Dan Canham create an engrossing spectacle. Laura Elphinstone's majestically icy White Witch appears on a mobile platform that resembles the prow of a ship; winter is evoked through billowing parachute silk and spring through an aerial ballet. The puppetry, under the direction of Craig Leo, encompasses a marmalade cat called Schrödinger and a Santa who transforms into a very human, clog-dancing accordionist. It is very much an ensemble show, although Adam Peck is credited as "writer in the room", and Keziah Joseph as the adventurous Lucy and John Leader as the quisling Edmund stand out. Any fears that today's children would be puzzled by the plight of wartime evacuees were also dispelled by the audience with which I saw the show, who entered wholeheartedly into the world of Lewis's magical fable.

Alex Wood, WhatsOnStage: There are some fine performances peppered throughout Cookson's production - John Leader, retaining his Midlands twang, makes evacuee child Edmund simultaneously likeable and flawed in the way only a young teen could be, while Wil Johnson's Aslan is sage yet never stern, delivering some of the show's best scenes alongside an army of accomplished puppeteers and an effervescent Keziah Joseph as Lucy Pevensie. A musical number featuring Santa Claus is a runaway highlight. But much like Cookson's last family production to be revived in London, the show takes too long to get into gear, with a meandering first act full of painfully unnecessary moments (a blues-y ballad about Turkish Delight comes to mind). A large chunk of the plot therefore ends up being crammed into a much swifter second act. For all her acting prowess, Laura Elphinstone is fay, yet sadly far from fearsome as the White Witch, meaning the stakes never feel all that high.

Clive Davis, The Times: Instead of bombarding us with extravagant, multiplex-style special effects, Sally Cookson's production - first seen in the round at Leeds Playhouse in 2017 - invites us to use our imagination. Designed by Rae Smith, a veteran of War Horse, the drama combines the make-do-and-mend ethos of the era of rationing with an authentic sense of the magical.

Nick Curtis, Evening Standard: The show works best in carnival mode, when the huge Aslan puppet and his cadaverous rivals do battle, when giant flowers are passed down the auditorium for an exuberant dance routine. I quite liked the folky, clog-dancing Father Christmas, too. To be fair, there was no sign that the children in the audience were bored, but you expect a bit more excitement from a Christmas show.

Connor Campbell, The Upcoming: Though most of the play's problems stem from the source material - John Leader's sour and petulant Edmund is the only interesting Pevensie - the show itself makes a couple of missteps. Wil Johnson's Aslan, i.e. Disney's The Lion Christ, is a cookie-cutter saviour without much gravitas. And the ending sequence sees the classy presentation swapped for a design more in line with a school production of Cirque du Soleil's Ovo. a?? It is a testament to Cookson's ability to make you feel like a wide-eyed child, then, that these issues amount to nitpicking in the face of her warming journey through the wardrobe.

Related Articles