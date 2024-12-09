Review Roundup: MADDIE MOATE'S A VERY CURIOUS CHRISTMAS at Apollo Theatre

Join beloved children’s TV presenter Maddie Moate as she makes her West End debut with this brand-new live show! Following the success of her hit book ‘A Very Curious Christmas’, Maddie is bringing her festive facts and magical experiments to you, at the Apollo Theatre.

This seasonal STEM adventure dives into the science of winter, uncovers the mysteries behind our Christmas traditions, and answers some of your most curious Christmas questions… Where does snow come from? How do crackers go BANG? And why do Brussels sprouts make you fart?!

Packed with interactive fun and brimming with festive cheer, Maddie’s live science show promises to be an unforgettable holiday treat for the whole family. See what the critics are saying...

Christiana Rose, BroadwayWorld: Maddie’s passion for STEM inspires curiosity, holds your attention throughout and is wonderfully family friendly. Maddie Moate's A Very Curious Christmas revels in festive science experiments and is a winner for children in an authentic way.

Lyndsey Winship, The Guardian: Book seats in the stalls to get the most out of it – there’s nothing worse than feeling like the fun (streamers shot from a giant cracker, snow, gingerbread-scented haze) is going on elsewhere and you can’t quite touch it. I ask my son about his favourite part. “The quiz!” he says. Did you learn anything new? “That mistletoe is really called ‘poo on a stick’!” he laughs delightedly. That is indeed the Anglo Saxon origin of the word. Scatological and educational: Moate has hit the kids’ entertainment sweetspot.