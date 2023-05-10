Review: OPERATION MINCEMEAT, Fortune Theatre

The most exciting fringe musical of the past decade finally opens in the West End.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Se Photo 2 Florence Welch GATSBY And More Announced for A.R.T. 2023-24 Season
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May Photo 3 THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music VideoSpitLip have finally invaded the West End. Operation Mincemeat is, easily and certainly, the most exciting new musical to hit Theatreland in a long time, perhaps the most extraordinary grassroots success story of the past decade of theatre. After starting small at the New Diorama in 2019 as one of their commissions, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts' project grew a bona fide fandom that earned them two more runs at Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studio before joyously accompanying them into the heart of London. It's how these things should go, yet the industry makes it incredibly difficult.

The 1943 mission to deceive the Nazi troops and lead an allied invasion of Sicily might be better known to mainstream audiences due to the 2022 film starring Colin Firth, but this musical wonder is where it's at. We follow a group of British Intelligence agents as they put all their hopes in a corpse to defeat the Germans. When we reviewed the show in 2021, we called it "gender-blind, genre-hopping, and genuinely ingenious". It still rings true. But, going into the Fortune Theatre and marking the building's first press night in three decades, the production has even more attitude, featuring excellent additions that could only happen with West End money.

Operation Mincemeat is a victory for the underdog, in themes as well as in reality. Relatable characters with vibrant backgrounds, regardless of their size, go on a Frankensteinian journey to divert the Nazi battalion to Sardinia. From songs about wanting to be a maggot to heart-wrenching glimpses into tragic love stories, it's as eclectic as it is entertaining. Rhythmic pop music, a contemporary musical theatre sound, the odd rap segue, and a tune that would feel at home at Berghain for good measure ("Das Übermensch") are the foundation of this life-affirming, riotous history lesson.

Cumming, Hodgson, Jak Malone, Claire-Marie Hall, and Zoë Roberts reconvene on stage after various stints in previous iterations, redelivering that gloriously impeccable comic timing that makes the piece work and made it famous. That precisely organised chaos that leads to sheer brilliance. Deception and intrigue are interwoven with the hilarious logistics of sourcing a freshly drowned body and making sure that the fabricated military strategy falls into Nazi hands. Clever turns of phrase - both linguistic and melodic - create a watertight seal where a strong feminist stance coexists with critical patriotism and a burning sense of justice.

Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky's Edge) takes over the direction, revamping it from splendid fringe curiosity to legitimate West End spectacular. This new afflux of budget has the creatives splashing out on deliciously OTT sets (Ben Stones), snazzier lights (Mark Henderson), and meticulous choreography (Jenny Arnold) that refine all the character swaps and scene changes into butterlike smoothness. While this transformation has the show fit in perfectly in its glitzy neighbourhood, the spirit of it is, thankfully, still the same.

The five actors play everybody from the MI5 team who planned the action to the side characters who make it happen. Cumming is Charles Cholmondeley, the nervous, insecure mastermind behind the master plan. His physical comedy is overwhelmingly laugh-out-loud eccentric as he is spurred and teased by Hodgson's Ewen Montagu, a man-spreading, growling, egocentric Naval intelligence officer who keeps going head-to-head with Roberts' sceptical, practical, and metaphor-averse Johnny Bevan. While they bicker and spar, Malone deftly steals the scene with his collection of characters while Hall's young and excited typist Jean Leslie becomes an anti-patriarchal icon.

Malone reiterates his prowess and gender-bending flair as Hester Leggett, Bevan's underestimated secretary, with the emotionally show-stopping ballad "Dear Bill", a definite highlight in an exquisitely crafted tracklist. SpitLip ends the production on a sombre note, giving pause to the audience and refocusing the attention from the galavanting malarkey of the finale to its real protagonist, "the man who wasn't". Glyndwr Michael was a Welsh homeless man who died of rat poisoning and ended up winning the after washing up on a Spanish beach as Major William Martin, briefcase cuffed to his wrist and a great backstory. It's a bittersweet, heartfelt tribute.

If you see one musical this year, make that Operation Mincemeat, the unlikely diamond of the West End. It has everything: an enthralling plot inhabited by surprising characters, a game of egos and justice, a ruse in the ruse, and a cast who deserve to be showered in awards. Ultimately, it's a profound reflection on the roles we play in life, all laced with pure humour and a crystal-clear vision. "Some are born to follow", but SpitLip are born to lead.

Operation Mincemeat runs at the Fortune Theatre until 19 August.

Photo credit: Matt Crockett




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Photos: Jon Robyns, Holly-Anne Hull, and More in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majestys Photo
Photos: Jon Robyns, Holly-Anne Hull, and More in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty's Theatre

All new photos have been released from THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty’s Theatre. The musical currently stars Jon Robyns as The Phantom alongside Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé, Matt Blaker as Raoul, and more.

Hightide Opens Artistic Director Clare Slaters Inaugural Season With Play Reading Event Hi Photo
Hightide Opens Artistic Director Clare Slater's Inaugural Season With Play Reading Event Hightide Rising

HighTide Rising opens the first season of work under the company's new Artistic Director Clare Slater. This intimate one-day play reading festival on 20 May will showcase new work by playwrights from the East of England.

Venues Announced For London Tour of BUILD A ROCKET By Christopher York Photo
Venues Announced For London Tour of BUILD A ROCKET By Christopher York

Theatergoers can experience the explosive and powerful one-woman show Build a Rocket live in London from May 22nd.

Review: THE CIRCLE, Orange Tree Theatre Photo
Review: THE CIRCLE, Orange Tree Theatre

The production straddles the line between farce and poignance without deciding which it prefers.


From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

Feature: Is AI the Future of Live Theatre? Not Yet.Feature: Is AI the Future of Live Theatre? Not Yet.
Review: THE RETREAT, Finborough TheatreReview: THE RETREAT, Finborough Theatre
Review: SUPERNOVA, Omnibus TheatreReview: SUPERNOVA, Omnibus Theatre
Review: JULES AND JIM, Jermyn Street TheatreReview: JULES AND JIM, Jermyn Street Theatre

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU