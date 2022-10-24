Review: LITTLE MANFRED, Polka Theatre

Following the success of War Horse it's little wonder that Michael Morpurgo's books have become a popular choice for stage adaptations. A favourite with primary school teachers too, the bestselling author's novels can be found in classrooms around the country.

Often featuring animals and themes of war, these heart-warming stories are perfect for engaging older children. This October half term, Soldiers' Arts Academy presents a new adaptation of Little Manfred at Polka Theatre, which is aimed at ages 7-12.

Adapted by Damian Cruden and Amanda Faber, Little Manfred was originally inspired by a real-life exhibit in the Imperial War Museum. Carved by a German prisoner of war, the wooden dachschund toy was a gift for a British family with whom he boarded at the end of WWII. This symbol of reconciliation became the central point of Morpurgo's fictionalised tale of the bonds of friendship forged in the aftermath of war.

Set in the summer of 1966, Little Manfred sees Charley and her little brother Alex out for a walk on the beach with their dog, Manfred. It's the morning after England's World Cup victory and the children stumble across a pair of older men; one English (Marty, played by Royal Marines veteran, Tip Cullen) and the other German (Walter, played by German-British actor Adam Wittek). Recognising the dog's name, the pair regale the children with the story of how their mother's favourite childhood toy became known as 'Little Manfred'.

Under the direction of Tom Bellerby and Damian Cruden, this cleverly crafted production utilises live action, puppetry and projections to create an engrossing narrative. Cullen and Wittek are engaging storytellers, evoking the memories of Marty and Walter while puppeteers bring their words to life. Combining humour and pathos, it's a beautiful story with an important message about the power of human connection, even in the darkest times.

Treating the young audience with respect, Little Manfred doesn't shy away from the difficult subject matter (recalling the harrowing loss of life at the sinking of the Bismarck) but encourages the children to reflect and ask questions of their grown-ups during the interval. This also affords an opportunity for the audience to get up close with the puppets and even have a go at operating some of them. It's a testament to Marc Parrett's fantastic puppet design that the queue to meet the puppets rivalled the queue for the ice cream.

Running at around 80 minutes, including the interval, it's a good length for the recommended age range and is well-paced throughout. The story is teased out expertly, keeping the young audience (and the accompanying adults) captivated as we wonder what became of Walter's friend, and fellow prisoner of war, Manfred.

Although it's apparent that Manfred was important to the children's mum, Grace (Julie Teal), it's not until the closing moments of the production that we eventually learn why she named her precious toy after him. It's a devastating moment, followed by an incredibly moving scene as we move forward in time and witness the restored toy dachschund take its place in the museum.

Thought-provoking and educational, Little Manfred offers further evidence that Michael Morpurgo and puppetry are a winning combination. Providing an opportunity to explore themes of war, death and grief in a sensitive way, it's a great choice for families this half term.

Little Manfred is at the Polka Theatre until 30 October

Photo Credit: Polka Theatre