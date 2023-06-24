Review: SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL,The Other Palace Studio

Family-friendly musical theatre from GiggleMug Theatre in partnership with the Scouts Association

By: Jun. 24, 2023



3 stars

Voted 'Best Off-West End Theatre' in the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards, The Other Palace prides itself on being the home of musical theatre. With Heathers currently occupying the main stage, the smaller Studio offers an intimate space to see new work. Currently camped out in this 120-seat space is Scouts! The Musical. Created by GiggleMug Theatre in partnership with the Scouts Association, it’s a family-friendly production that promises heartwarming hilarity but warns intrepid adventurers to be prepared for audience participation.

It’s the annual Scout Games and eager beavers from across the country have gathered to prove that they’re the best Scouts that they can be. Under the watchful eye of Scout Leader Dylan (Kemi Clarke), they will compete to win the coveted golden badge. With challenges ranging from riddles to rope-tying, only the most skillful Scout will emerge victorious. But with shifty Charlotte (Emily Kitchingham) out to sabotage the wholesome fun, it’s up to newfound friends Joe (Joel Nash) and Ayesha (Sydney Spencer) to get the games back on track.

It's a great premise and has the makings of a really promising musical, filled with pop culture references, Scouting in-jokes, and even a nod to the theatre critics in the audience. The songs (by David Fallon and Sam Cochrane) utilise a nice range of musical styles and feature some very witty lyrics, although sound issues on press night did mean that some of them were lost a little.

In true Scout style, the energetic cast of actor-musicians demonstrate incredible versatility as they play a range of instruments alongside their roles. Kitchingham excels as the baddie of the piece, while Rob Gathercole (also the Musical Director) gets a lot of laughs in his dual roles of dopey Luke and legendary Scout Games winner-cum tv naturalist Linus Lionheart.

The advertised audience participation is good fun although largely confined to the early scenes, with a handful of volunteers selected in advance. It would be nice to see more of this throughout the show, perhaps with more chances to get youngsters involved. My nine-year-old companion was delighted to be given a cowbell to bash during the pre-show music (I was not so keen on its proximity to my ear) but was a bit disappointed at not being given the opportunity to join in with the actual action.

Running at just 90 minutes (including a 15-minute interval), the pacy production is well-directed by Sam Cochrane, making full use of the small space.  But in packing so much into a short run time, the story feels a little underdeveloped and would benefit from fleshing out in places. There is limited time for the friendship between Joe and Ayesha to blossom before things start to get a little rocky between them, meaning the ending doesn’t hit as it could.

There is also plenty of scope to further develop a potential storyline about Scouts being an organisation where outsiders find a place to belong. While it is currently a great piece of light entertainment, it could go so much deeper. On the flip side, the camper comedic elements could also do with being dialled up another notch.

Overall, Scouts! The Musical is a really promising piece of new musical theatre. While still in its cub stage, it will be well on its way to earning plenty of badges if it just works out a few knots.

Scouts! The Musical at The Other Palace Studio until 9 July 2023

Photo credit: Benkin Photography  





