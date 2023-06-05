Review: THE EVERYWHERE BEAR, Polka Theatre

Julia Donaldson’s popular picture books are a staple of children’s bookshelves, so it’s little wonder that so many of her stories also make their way to the stage. After a successful outing in 2019, The Everywhere Bear returns to Polka Theatre for another adventure. Originally co-produced with Little Angel Theatre and Royal & Derngate, Northampton, it’s a fun family production filled with music, puppetry and fish puns aplenty.

The Everywhere Bear spends his days sitting on a shelf in Class One before heading home with one lucky child every weekend. New to the class, Matt gets the honour of entertaining the bear this weekend and he has exciting plans in store. Ice skating and a picnic make for great pictures and lots to share with the class next week. But after an eventful walk to school on a wet Monday morning, Matt opens his backpack and discovers in horror that the bear isn’t there. Meanwhile, his furry companion is having an unexpected adventure of his own after being washed down a drain and out to sea. Fished out by a trawlerman and shipped off to a fishmonger before being swooped up by a seagull, will he ever make it back to Matt and Class One?

Adapted by Peter Glanville and Julian Butler, it’s a playful production that celebrates the much-loved rhymes that feature in so many of Donaldson’s stories. There are even some nice nods to other popular picture books, including The Paper Dolls which was also the subject of a recent Polka production.

Butler incorporates a great mixture of gentle and upbeat songs, including a title number that will really get stuck in your head. The lyrics of the comedy numbers (most notably "Mrs Bishop’s Fish Shop") are witty and have a lot to offer to the adults of the audience. They are sung beautifully by the two versatile cast members, Lottie Johnson and Calum Bruce, who also skilfully operate a range of charming puppets (designed by Jan Zalud). The ice skating scene is a particular highlight, eliciting gasps of joy from the young audience.

Rebecca Cobb’s illustrated world is brought to life on the stage by Laura McEwen’s gorgeous set and costume design, which seamlessly transports us from the classroom to the sea and everywhere in between. Projections are also cleverly incorporated into the set, alongside very effective lighting design from David Duffy.

Running at 50 minutes, it’s aimed at ages 3 to 7 and generally works well for that age group but may not fully hold the attention of those at the lower end, particularly in the quieter moments. There were a few fidgety children in attendance on Sunday afternoon and the set-up of Polka’s Adventure Theatre (where children tend to sit on cushions at the front, separated from the adults) meant they were a little distracting to those who were more engaged.

Another slight downside to this seating plan is that children are very tempted to touch the tantalising props during an under-the-sea scene. The fantastic team of ushers does a great job of keeping things under control, but can you really blame an over-zealous three-year-old for wanting to poke the shiny things that are waved in front of their face?

Overall, The Everywhere Bear is an enjoyable and beautifully designed adaptation that will capture the hearts of anyone who has ever experienced the excitement and occasional drama of being in charge of the class bear.

The Everywhere Bear at Polka Theatre until 13 August

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson