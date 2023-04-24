Review: THE LOST SPELLS, Polka Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A co-production for ages 6-12 promises to be a modern-day Alice in Wonderland

Apr. 24, 2023  

Polka Theatre's spring season continues with another new musical for families. Based on the book by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris, The Lost Spells celebrates children's connection to the ever-diminishing natural world. Following its premiere at Watford Palace Theatre, the actor-musician production plays in Polka's main space ahead of a run at Theatre by the Lake.

The show focuses on a 12-year-old girl (Miriam Nyarko) who is feeling lost and alone after moving house. Following a disastrous first day at school, she retreats to the relative safety of her unfamiliar bedroom where she finds a mysterious book under her pillow. Upon reciting a spell contained within its dusty pages, she is whisked out of her window by a wily fox (Alex Wingfield) who introduces her to a world of wonder filled with magical creatures. But that world is disappearing, both physically and from the collective consciousness of young people. With the words vanishing from her book, and even her own name elusive, she embarks on a journey to rediscover herself and her surroundings before they are both lost forever.

The concept is enthralling, promising to be a modern-day Alice in Wonderland; one in which we are invited to open our eyes to the wonders of our own environment instead of a fantasy world. Rather like Cats, it is quite clearly the result of piecing together poems rather than a work of prose. Despite Matt Borgatti's admirable attempt at stitching the different strands together, it does feel a little disjointed in the beginning but, like its protagonist, finds its feet as the story goes on. The core message comes across clearly and will undoubtedly strike a chord with adults and children alike.

Directed by Andy Barry, it's a visual and auditory feast, bearing all the hallmarks of a Goblin Theatre production, including original music (by Mary Erskine and Will Dollard), puppetry (by Amber Donovan Kahn) and illusions (by John Bulleid). Hannah Sibai's set and costume designs are gorgeous and SHERRY COENEN's lighting adds a touch of magic as always. There is some especially nice use of small props, including a blowable dandelion clock and conkers which are utilised in a brilliant slow-motion fight scene (with movement direction by Danielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe).

The music is very much a highlight of the production, with the talented cast of actor-musicians introducing the young audience to a wide range of instruments. Toby De Salis is particularly charming as dandelion-loving Hare, while Lucy Yates shows off some impressive percussive skills as Woodpecker.

Running at around 90 minutes (including an interval) it's a decent length for the target audience and seemed to engage children across the relatively wide age range but, as my nine-year-old companion pointed out, the two Acts feel a little uneven. The bulk of the action takes place before the break, with the pacy second Act seeming surprisingly short.

Overall, The Lost Spells is an ambitious production with an essential message about the power of words to save the world. An enjoyable afternoon of theatre that will hopefully inspire the next generation to explore and protect the natural environment.

The Lost Spells at Polka Theatre until 7 May 2023

Photo Credit: Greta Zabulyte




