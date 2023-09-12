Review: KIERAN HODGSON: BIG IN SCOTLAND, Soho Theatre

Kieran Hodgson: Big in Scotland was a hit at this year's Fringe and begins with a Scottish-themed bang as Hodgson takes to the stage, expressing his love for Scotland with jokes and references that only those from Scotland would understand. Hodgson is wearing a tartan blazer and proclaims that he himself is Scottish, but this quickly changes as his true identity is revealed.

The show surrounds Hodgson’s move to Glasgow, Scotland, after being offered a role in the BBC TV series, Two Doors Down. But Hodgson isn’t going to Scotland with the sole purpose of playing a role in the show. No, he is moving to Scotland to become a new version of himself, someone who could give the best man speech that he failed to give at his friend Andy’s wedding. Hodgson is running away from himself, but will he be able to find this new Hodgson in Scotland?

As an American who is still getting used to the cultures of both England and Scotland, I identified with Hodgson’s comments on wanting to become a new person when you move to a new place but struggling to understand how to fit in with the people in my new setting. Indeed, I too have found myself referring to these versions of myself as “American” and “British” Kat, so I loved being able to personally connect with the themes of Hodgson’s show.

One of the highlights of the show comes in Hodgson’s various impressions, including a particularly well-done Scottish song based on the Glasgow new slogan, “People Make Glasgow.” There is also a hilarious recurring bit about the fact that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown came to see Hodgson’s anti-Brexit show and complimented on his range of accents, which comes back into play later in the show. Even though Hodgson commits to a variety of accents and impressions, the one he is not allowed to do is an impression of his husband, so his husband is replaced with a variety of characters that fail to fit the tone of the situation and make for some hilarious moments.

Ultimately, Kieran Hodgson: Big in Scotland is a fantastic show that tells a story of finding oneself through hilarious anecdotes, a plethora of accents, and a wonderful storyteller, Hodgson himself. Even with the hilarity and some darker moments, Hodgson weaves a heartfelt story that will have you leaving the Soho Theatre with a smile.

Kieran Hodgson: Big in Scotland runs at the Soho Theatre until 23 September