Review: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG, The Crazy Coqs

The theatre industry is rapidly changing with incredibly daring and exciting productions opening daily. It is therefore easy to get caught up in the storm of exhilarating performances to see. Sometimes a story of the history of the industry, and those who inhabit it, is a needed reminder of the magic behind the experiences and stories which characterise our community. John Lloyd Young’s headline show at the Crazy Coqs is just that – a journey through his impressive career that illuminates the magic of theatre and the many dreams that come true because of it.

Young’s career is full of exciting highlights – from Tony and Grammy wins to filming a tender film scene in front of Justin Timberlake. However, what struck me most was his relatable and humble beginning. Despite being the star of the Jersey Boys (Broadway and on-screen), Young grew up just like many hopefuls in the industry, visiting the theatre with his grandmother and dreaming of his big break. As he says, maybe one too many times, throughout the evening, “It all starts with a dream.” .

Throughout this 80-minute intimate evening, Young weaves stories of his career together with a set list of Broadway and West End hits, with some notably great renditions (I loved the Beatle’s version of "Till There Was You" in particular). His talent is effortless and through these carefully picked songs is where his storytelling truly shines. He’s also great with the audience, often requiring a cheeky kiss from some of the older ladies – who don’t hesitate for a second.

It is during Young’s performance of "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" from Les Misérables that the reason for his success is obvious. It is tender, heartbreaking, and fills the room like a warm hug. In this moment, you can tell that he is a Tony winner from a mile away. As he moves onto the Jersey Boys hits, his territory, his voice is acrobatic. In a sing-along to "Big Girls Don’t Cry", there isn’t a face without a smile in the room.

Young is accompanied by the talented Zoe Carole as the pair create a most enjoyable evening at the Crazy Coqs – the perfect venue for this performance, and a new favourite of mine in London. While Young’s story is inspiring and impressive, I can’t say the narrative throughout the performance was particularly ground-breaking. However, I have no doubt it would be an inspiration to any young musical theatre lover. If you want to hear a world-class voice at one of central London’s finest Cabaret venues, this is the show for you.

John Lloyd Young is headlining at The Crazy Coqs until 4 July 2024.

Photo Credit: David Shoukry

