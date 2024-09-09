Review: HUGH PANARO: THE MAN WITHOUT THE MASK, Crazy Coqs

The intimate Crazy Coqs cabaret hidden away in Piccadilly is home to the debut of Broadway star Hugh Panaro. One of Broadway’s longest running and most beloved Phantoms, as the title suggests, The Man Without the Mask is a deeply intimate look at Panaro’s long and varied career. After opening with a thrilling rendition of West Side Story’s Something’s Coming, the 80-minute concert becomes a tapestry of anecdotes and songs as we learn about Hugh Panaro the man and Hugh Panaro the performer.

Possessing a booming yet silky tenor voice and a natural charm, it’s immediately apparent why Panaro’s career has been so successful. Even when accustomed to performing in thousand-seater theatres and working with heavyweights like Barbra Streisand and Elton John, Panaro's humbleness shines as he regales deeply personal stories, some with tears in his eyes. It’s wild to think he could have been Hugh Panaro the veterinarian had he not made his life-changing visit to see Annie on Broadway starring fellow Philadelphian Andrea McArdle when he was a teenager.

It would be impossible to put every show on Panaro’s resume in one setlist, but it’s clear each song carries a meaning behind it. Beautifully accompanied by pianist/musical director Joseph Thalkin and cellist Nick Laughlin, highlight stories Panaro recounts include Stephen Sondheim noting him miming everyone’s lyrics in Sweeney Todd rehearsals with Johanna, and workshopping Chris for Miss Saigon with "Why God Why?" Everyone agrees when an audience member yells he should’ve played the role after being rejected twice.

It’s a pleasant surprise then when Panaro devotes time to his less successful shows by singing Right Before My Eyes from infamous Broadway flop Lestat. Though as he humourously notes, its 39 performances lasted longer than The Red Shoes’ five.

Hugh Panaro wasn’t alone as he was joined by guest and superfan Christina Bianco (Liz Callaway and Laura Pitt-Pulford join Panaro for the following concerts), bringing along her bottomless pit of diva impressions with Cher, Judy Garland, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters and Julie Andrews to name a few. Despite meeting the day before, Bianco and Panaro’s chemistry and respect for each other’s craft made them feel like lifelong friends, bouncing off each other in a raucous rendition of "Anything But You" and fulfilling her dream to sing "All I Ask Of You".

It wouldn’t be a Hugh Panaro concert without The Phantom of the Opera, with the penultimate song being a hypnotic rendition of Music of the Night. Transforming into the role with the same facial expressions and mannerisms he did under a mask and prosthetics for over 2000 performances, seeing it up close makes you appreciate the care he put into his take beloved by thousands. A gifted singer, storyteller and performer, it’s no wonder why Hugh Panaro is one of Broadway’s greats.

Hugh Panaro: The Man Without the Mask concludes its run at The Crazy Coqs on September 9