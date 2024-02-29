Review: THE LAND OF LOST CONTENT, Arcola Theatre

There’s something quite magical about growing up in a small town. It never really leaves you.

That’s why Henry, having attempted to leave Dulowl behind, finds himself returning again and again to his empty seat at the Flat Earth pub, seated opposite Jake, who is both his best friend and a stranger.

Joining them for a night at their old stomping ground, audiences are given the chance to learn more about their lives and the way in which Dulowl has shaped them. We learn about first kisses, drunken nights in the forest and sneaking booze into the prom. These glimpses of their rowdy past are interspersed with moments of their present as the narrative jumps back and forth between different time frames.

Punch and poetic, The Land of Lost Content is a story about friendship, the meaning of home, and the ache left behind by fallen dreams.

Photo Credit: Ali Wright

Writer Henry Madd, who also plays the role of Henry, showcases a real skill for emotional sincerity, both within the script and his performance. He’s paired nicely with Marc Benga as Jake, whose excellent comic timing brings levity to the production. Throughout, both performers manage to shift from heavily verbose, poetic dialogue to more naturalistic conversations with fluidity and ease, often playing numerous different characters while doing so.

The set design from Donald Marshall is simplistic yet effective, making it easy for audiences to immerse themselves within the small-town pub where most of the drama takes place. The stage is lined by torn-up foam, though these barriers are often broken during more action-packed scenes, which is apt considering the frequency with which the performers break the fourth wall.

Photo Credit: Ali Wright

With a running time of a little over sixty minutes, our time at the Flat Earth pub is brief, but every minute of the performance time is well-utilised. By the time the last orders roll around, the audiences know the bones of the characters, their pasts, and their present. However, it would be interesting to lean into the dramatic moments a little more, especially when it comes to the ending of the play.

Originally directed by Nic Connaughton and re-directed for the current tour by Lauren Lambert Moore, The Land of Lost Content is heart-warming and heart-breaking all at once, making it an incredibly moving piece of fringe theatre.

The Land of Lost Content plays at Arcola Theatre until 2 March, before continuing on it's UK tour.



