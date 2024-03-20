FOR BLACK BOYS... Extends in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Court Theatre and Nimax Theatres have announced an extension to the current limited run of For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy for a further 4 weeks due to public demand and renewed critical acclaim. Tickets are now on sale for performances up to 1 June 2024.

The hit show welcomed six new cast members for its West End return: Tobi King Bakare, Shakeel Haakim making his professional debut, Fela Lufadeju, Albert Magashi, Mohammed Mansaray and Posi Morakinyo who starred in the iconic roles of Onyx, Pitch, Jet, Sable, Obsidian and Midnight respectively.

Directed by Ryan Calais Cameron, the brand-new ensemble garnered renewed critical acclaim for their performances, bringing their own interpretation and lived experiences to their respective roles. All six have infused a fresh dynamic and energy to this transformative theatrical experience which uniquely mixes music, movement, storytelling and verse.

Writer Ryan Calais Cameron was inspired by Ntozake Shange’s seminal work For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf. For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy is located on the threshold of joyful fantasy and brutal reality where six men clash and connect in a desperate bid for survival.

Responding to the run’s extension Ryan Calais Cameron, writer and Nouveau Riche Artistic Director, said: “I’m so thrilled by the response to our show and extending the run by a further 4 weeks is a great testament to the strength of this new cast and the legacy built by the previous one. Watching audiences responding night after night gives us hope in the power of storytelling and affirms our belief that there is an appetite for stories like this to be told in the West End.”

Nica Burns producer and theatre owner adds: “We are delighted by the response of the critics and audiences to our new cast and production at the Garrick Theatre. It’s fantastic to be able to extend for another 4 weeks to help fulfil public demand. This is a very special play and production by a wonderful writer, a definite must see. Must close June 1.”

Set and costume design by Anna Reid, lighting design by Rory Beaton, sound design and composition by Nicola T. Chang. Movement direction and choreography is by Theophilus O. Bailey, musical direction and vocal arrangement by John Pfumojena. Associate director is Tatenda Shamiso. Casting by Isabella Odoffin CDG.

The double Olivier Award nominated play shortlisted for Best New Play and Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2023 Olivier Awards sold out its original run at the New Diorama Theatre, its subsequent transfer to The Royal Court Theatre and its initial West End run at the Apollo Theatre. The production has received widespread critical and public acclaim garnering notable fans such as John Boyega, David Harewood, Daniel Kaluuya, Beverley Knight, Rapman, Stormzy and Letitia Wright.

The play was originally conceived by Ryan Calais Cameron in the wake of the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012 and has been developed over the course of the last decade with young Black men and mental health groups.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy was originally commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by Boundless Theatre. Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu directed the show’s original run at the New Diorama Theatre. Royal Court Theatre, Nica Burns, Tegan Summer Theatricals, Hackney Empire, Sarah Verghese Productions Present

The Royal Court Theatre, Nouveau Riche and New Diorama Theatre production.