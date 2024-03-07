Photos: First Look at FOR BLACK BOYS... at the Garrick Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performances are now underway for FOR BLACK BOYS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE HUE GETS TOO HEAVY in the West End. Starring in the iconic roles of Onyx, Pitch, Jet, Sable, Obsidian and Midnight are a powerful new blend of talented actors including Tobi King Bakare, Shakeel Haakim making his professional debut, Fela Lufadeju, Albert Magashi, Mohammed Mansaray and Posi Morakinyo respectively. Check out all new photos below!

The brand-new ensemble will be directed by Ryan Calais Cameron. The six will bring their own interpretation and lived experiences to their respective roles, infusing a fresh dynamic and energy to this transformative theatrical experience which uniquely mixes music, movement, storytelling and verse.

Writer Ryan Calais Cameron was inspired by Ntozake Shange’s seminal work For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf. For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy is located on the threshold of joyful fantasy and brutal reality where six men clash and connect in a desperate bid for survival.

The production will run for a strictly limited season of nine weeks at the Garrick Theatre with previews from Thursday 29 February and Press Night on Thursday 7 March. As part of the overall aims of the production 25% of all tickets available will be priced at £25 or under throughout its run.