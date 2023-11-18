Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: FLIP!, Soho Theatre

A precautionary but relevant tale.

Nov. 18, 2023

Review: FLIP!, Soho Theatre

Review: FLIP!, Soho Theatre Flip! is a high energy satire from acclaimed writer Racheal Ofori, directed by Emily Aboud. The play is a two-hander, matched in their dynamism and skill.

We meet dream team CC: Carleen played by Leah St Luce and Crystal played by Jadesola Odunjo. The characters are aged 25 and explore the spiralling effects of becoming influencers in modern social media. Their morals and ethics are tested, as are the lengths they are willing to go to, to create ever bolder, snappier and exposing content.

For CC “content is the new currency” as they begin to feel the pressure of how to keep their audience engaged. CC become ever wilder in the guise of “it’s just fun!” building the unease. The tension scorches as the influencers become influenced by the seduction of product sponsorship, internet fame and the double edged sword of providing critical commentary to their peers.

Review: FLIP!, Soho Theatre

St Luce and Odunjo are multi-talented, a natural rapport between them demonstrates an air of ease, allowing for the actors to call upon playfulness in the progression of their relationship. The exploration of the working element to their friendship triggers their ultimate test, layered with consideration in terms of their own evolving boundaries. The transition of the actors into playing media broadcasters, trolls and super fans who are expressing their reactional commentary is relished and wonderfully executed by St Luce and Odunjo.

Lines are crossed in behaviour and judgement, causing reflection, but this good sense is masked with the persistent need to pursue an ever greater social following and wealth.

Review: FLIP!, Soho Theatre

Choreographer and Movement Director Aline David expertly contributes to the high energy of Flip! by skilfully and seamlessly weaving dance and stylised movement into the course of the action.

Astute lighting design by KJ accentuates the changes to character who multi-role, where the lighting clarifies the moments of tension. Sound designer Eliyana Evans cleverly creates pace with a modern score selection, bringing a depth to the cultural expression.

Photography by Tristram Kenton

A stand out moment came in the form of Odunjo embodying a 'Nano Bounce' agent, such was the expression and commitment, that brought a strong comedic element to the action. 

Themes of pressure, boundaries and the dangers of AI punctuate Flip! and leave the audience thoughtfully but enjoyably unsettled and reflective. CC as the unexpected stars navigate their way through the rise and fall of status and “internet theatre” testing their resilience. Ultimately Carleen’s sense of resistance cracks under the need for attention. Her moral compass becomes abandoned, causing the escalation of worry and unsettling doom.

Flip! is a precautionary but relevant tale, in an age of over saturated content makers predictably burned out by the pressure of providing endless material to stay relevant whilst maintaining an image to achieve success. Flip! is a warning, which explores human fascination and addiction to social media and the lure of clickbait content.

Flip! By Rachael Ofori runs at Soho Theatre until 25 November.

Photo Credits: Tristram Kenton


From This Author - Christiana Rose

Christiana Rose has been writing for BroadwayWorld Scotland (EdFringe edition) since 2019 and is an award winning cabaret performer in her own right.

