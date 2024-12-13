Review: FLAMINGO, The Hope Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Did you know that flamingos lose their pink while they’re raising their children?”

“Oh, that I were a man!” In the opening scene, one might worry that they have accidentally stumbled into a one-woman production of Much Ado About Nothing, as the woman on stage gives a passionate rendition of one of Beatrice’s iconic monologues. However, this quickly changes when another woman accidentally crashes the audition, leading to a fateful meeting that will change the paths of these two women forever.

Written and performed by Laura Kirman and Meg Travers and directed by Nancy Zamit, Flamingo follows the intertwining lives of Bea (Kirman) and Imogen (Travers) as they go through their mid-thirties. The play is a series of scenes from the lives of both Bea and Imogen - sometimes together and sometimes apart, with Kirman and Travers taking on a range of roles throughout. There are several scenes that take place in what one guesses is a therapist’s office, with Bea and Imogen sitting in chairs facing the audience, talking to an invisible listener about the struggles they are facing.

Kirman and Travers have an incredible level of chemistry that makes their friendship on stage appear natural, as Bea and Imogen go from strangers to platonic soulmates in just about an hour. One truly believes that the two women are going through the struggles they face on stage, as Bea must deal with the unexpected side of being a new mother and Imogen tries to find her place in a world where seemingly everyone but her seems to have their life together.

Kirman gives a particularly heartbreaking performance as Bea, especially during scenes in which she monlogues about missing the old her before she had a baby and lamenting the lack of discussion on matrescence, the process of becoming a mother. Travers also has several opportunities to show off her acting chops through a relationship Imogen goes through during the show.

But, as one might expect from alumni of The Play That Goes Wrong, there is plenty of comedy to be found in Flamingo along with the more poignant moments. Kirman and Travers are able to use their comedic skills with not only one another but the audience, at times running over to audience members and asking them to pull props and costume pieces out from under their seats at a moment’s notice.

One scene takes place in a gynaecologist’s office, with the OB-GYN hilarious dreaming of being in Oliver! on stage as she performs a pap smear on Imogen. Another has Bea living the dream of women everywhere and finally snapping at the mother of a newborn who claims that both her life and her newborn are “perfect.”

Even though the show focuses on two women in their thirties, that isn’t to say that those not in this demographic will enjoy the show. Flamingo is so well-written that it will appeal to audiences of all genders and ages (although maybe leave the kids at home for this one!). I found myself particularly relating to Imogen and her desire to simply live her life as she pleases instead of having to follow society’s expectations of her already getting married and having children at her age.

Flamingo is a beautiful and funny story of platonic love that is for everyone to experience. Kirman and Travers have written a fantastic piece on womanhood that manages to explore a range of topics while still being hilarious and heartbreaking at the same time. Who knew one could get so emotional over Party Rings?

Flamingo runs until 13 December at The Hope Theatre.

Reader Reviews