Review: EXTREMISM,The Cockpit Theatre

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Anders Lustgarten’s play may have been written in 2017, but its core subject could be lifted off today’s newspapers. As right-wing propaganda gains more traction by the day, this is a revival of staggering relevance. Extremism sees a secondary school being rattled by the fallout of radicalisation. We witness the aftermath of a severe accusation made against one of the students, which led him to be removed from the premises by the police. Friendships crumble and beliefs are tested.

Lucie Lutte directs a compelling, accomplished young company who’s unafraid to handle the jagged edges of Islamophobia. They seize the spotlight with confidence, taking the chance to present a different perspective. Grappling with the newly introduced Prevent Programme (an early-intervention initiative meant to safeguard vulnerable people from being drawn into radicalisation and terrorism under the Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015), the characters parrot what the news and their adults have been feeding them.

Taunting boys and mean girls gang up in a harrowing display of teenage cruelty—it’s a jarring watch. They weaponise the Islamophobic rhetoric to single out their Muslim classmates, going as far as threatening false allegations to coerce another boy into complying with “the group”. Lateral discussions about privilege, safety, and what radicalisation actually looks like appear, and a handful of really strong performances start to emerge.

Shukri Hassan gives a passionate portrayal, coming head to head with Lewy Godfrey and his horrid antagonism. Annie Blomfield, appropriately odious and squeaky, joins Godfrey in bolstering the hate crusade against Suhayla and spearheads the turning point in the plot. Self-assured and assertive, Chadrack Mbuini tries to reason with the herd to no avail, while Géovanna Lewin-Rowe quietly steals the scene towards the end.

The brutality of racism comes in the shape of snappy exchanges and ruthless viciousness. The actors establish a beckoning pace, challenging the notion of what we are led to believe extremism is. Lutte has assembled a cast who reveal a profound understanding of the emotional correlations of performance in spite of their young ages. Her revival is simply ferocious.

Extremism runs at The Cockpit Theatre until 2 October

Image Credit: Courtesy of the Production

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