Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: BUTCHERED, VAULT Festival

Review: BUTCHERED, VAULT Festival

The absurdist love child of Sweeney Todd and Hannibal. Weird and funny and horrible and thought-provoking at the same time.

Jan. 29, 2023  

Review: BUTCHERED, VAULT Festival There are some shows that fit perfectly within the walls of The Vaults. Magic is made when old bricks and humidity meet the right production. Expial Atrocious' Butchered is one of those that feel at home enveloped by the horrid architecture and the rumblings of Waterloo Station. The absurdist love child of Sweeney Todd and Hannibal, it's a grim look at life and death in a dog-eat-dog world.

When a young Apprentice (Nic Lawton) joins the Master (Ezre Holland) in her basement kitchen, her mindless routine is disrupted. But the youth's bright personality and big dreams aren't as infectious as she thinks they are when faced with the constant pressure to please their growling employers and the deep disillusionment that comes with the job.

The duo's meticulous movement direction meets the imagination of the audience accompanied by a detailed sound design that expands the minimalism of the piece. Bleak situational humour is mitigated by the inherently comical juxtaposition of their personalities, creating a spectacular balance in this pitch-black comedy.

While the Apprentice attempts to convince her Master that she too can find artistry and creativity in her profession, the latter drags her into her misery. Echos of a traumatic industrial era reverberate throughout the Tim Burton-ian vibe as their relationship develops.

The vignettes unfold, establishing their characters as direct opposites at first, but moulding them together like they do their mince as they go on. It's a clever performance. Holland and Lawton's vision is sharp and their aesthetics are vibrant in the cohesion of their dreariness.

In a society that's starting to realise that there's much more to life than work, Butchered is a stark reminder of the dangers of an existence ruled by a role. It's weird and funny and horrible and thought-provoking at the same time. There's space for refinement, but it's a great show.

Butchered runs at VAULT Festival until 29 January.




UK Stage Directors Release Census 2023, Conducted By SDUK Photo
UK Stage Directors Release Census 2023, Conducted By SDUK
Stage Directors UK (SDUK) has released the findings of the 2023 Stage Directors Census. Over 500 UK based stage directors participated in the survey, representing all levels of the profession.
Review: IMAGINARY NATURAL BEINGS, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: IMAGINARY NATURAL BEINGS, VAULT Festival
A vivid exploration of what it means to navigate life as a black woman in England ensues. From playground racism to workplace discrimination, we follow her as she rakes through her memory to find her unresolved trauma and heal from a bad breakup.
Photos: See Aimee Lou Wood & More in Rehearsals for CABARET Photo
Photos: See Aimee Lou Wood & More in Rehearsals for CABARET
Get a first look at Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea and Nathan Ives-Moiba in rehearsals for CABARET at the Kit Kat Club!
Christina Bianco Makes Pheasantry Concert Debut in London Next Month Photo
Christina Bianco Makes Pheasantry Concert Debut in London Next Month
Internationally acclaimed singer, actor and impressionist, Christina Bianco makes her Pheasantry debut with her first solo concert in over a year.  

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: IMAGINARY NATURAL BEINGS, VAULT FestivalReview: IMAGINARY NATURAL BEINGS, VAULT Festival
January 28, 2023

A vivid exploration of what it means to navigate life as a black woman in England ensues. From playground racism to workplace discrimination, we follow her as she rakes through her memory to find her unresolved trauma and heal from a bad breakup.
Review: SAINT JUDE, 100 Petty FranceReview: SAINT JUDE, 100 Petty France
January 27, 2023

Impeccable and efficiently disquieting aesthetics don't lift a content that - while expertly made - is ultimately rather underdeveloped.
Review: CACEROLEO, VAULT FestivalReview: CACEROLEO, VAULT Festival
January 26, 2023

A disorientating and disruptive piece that challenges the nature of theatre itself.
Review: PROJECT ATOM BOI, VAULT FestivalReview: PROJECT ATOM BOI, VAULT Festival
January 25, 2023

This first iteration of the piece is the perfect chance for the material to grow alongside its creatives: the elements of a great production are all there, they just need further polishing.
Review: BLOODY MARY: LIVE!, VAULT FestivalReview: BLOODY MARY: LIVE!, VAULT Festival
January 25, 2023

Bloody Mary: Live! is a joy to watch. The influence of Six is clear as day, from looks to sass, but Miller is unapologetic about it - a trend that continues throughout the hour-long piece. Giving a historical figure the Hamilton treatment isn’t new, but it’s a gift that keeps on giving. “I refuse to be small” Mary says. And, by god, Miller is anything but.
share