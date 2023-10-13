Review: BLUE MIST, Royal Court Theatre

Mohamed-Zain Dada’s debut addresses the importance of community spaces in a society that's not built for South Asian Muslim men.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 3 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

Review: BLUE MIST, Royal Court Theatre

Review: BLUE MIST, Royal Court Theatre

For a theatre devoted to nourishing new writing and championing new playwrights, the Royal Court has slacked a bit in recent times. From the messy situation with Dave Davidson, the mature security guard who didn’t exist, to the allegations of antisemitism, they haven’t exactly had the easiest post-pandemic life. A few awards, relatively more careful programming, and the upcoming change in leadership have finally started to lift the mood, turning the Court back into the well of wonders it should be in the eyes of the industry.

Their latest premiere is a brilliant debut by Mohamed-Zain Dada, who tracks the value of shisha parlours and the role they have in the communities they serve. Three boys meet at Chunkyz to gossip, swap stories, and grow up against the backdrop of a society that’s not made for Muslim men. Blue Mist is staged with unfaltering energy across all areas of the production. Directed by Milli Bhatia, the strongly conversational dialogues have a snappy pace manipulated by dynamically stark lighting (Elliot Griggs) and alluring sound design (Elena Peña). 

Review: BLUE MIST, Royal Court Theatre Dada writes with authentic personality, introducing his three characters with naturalistic idiosyncrasies that paint a vibrant cultural landscape. Their banter fearlessly gives way to powerful heart-to-hearts about their doomed future and shackled dreams, portraying a healthy friendship that could be perceived as a well-rounded lateral critique of generational toxic masculinity. The writer weaves in themes of identity and pride, cultural expectations and societal struggle, ancestry and remembrance with a sophisticated voice. He avoids being preachy and presenting the piece as blatant issue-led theatre, focusing on the journey instead.

When Jihad (Omar Bynon) wins a competition to produce his own documentary, his friends are as proud as it gets. They set off to make something that will represent the true significance of their parlour of choice and the people who fill it. But external forces burst their bubble and Jihad embraces the wrong priorities. Bynon, Salman Akhtar (Asif), and Arian Nik (Rashid) share a solid bond and deliver believable relationships. With different temperaments and degrees of charisma, they charm the audience into struggling to pick a side. Nik is especially impressive, giving a performance seeping with emotional intelligence and calibrated reactions. 

Review: BLUE MIST, Royal Court Theatre Tomás Palmer sets the scene in and around a conversation pit where the central movement of the play happens. The visuals tip into exquisite allegories that reflect on the result of Jihad’s actions and the irreparable divide he creates. The doubts and creative compromises the character is forced to make become nightmarish sequences filled with thick smoke and haze, a sharp turn from Bhatia’s generally amiable atmosphere. Blue Mist is an urgent, vital project. It describes the social context of spaces dedicated to specific communities and their importance, correlating them with their representation in mainstream white media and their agenda. It’s funny, sarcastic, satirical, thought-provoking, informative, original. It has it all - except for a truly great ending.

Blue Mist runs at the Royal Court until 18 November.

Photo credit: Ali Wright




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo
Review: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, Chichester Festival Theatre

It may be old enough to collect its state pension, but this classic play still has much to say about life as it's lived today

2
Photos: First Look at the National Theatres DEAR ENGLAND Photo
Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's DEAR ENGLAND

Dear England, the National Theatre’s critically acclaimed, smash-hit production has now opened in the West End. Check out all new photos here!

3
A COLD SUPPER BEHIND HARRODS is Now Available to Stream Online Photo
A COLD SUPPER BEHIND HARRODS is Now Available to Stream Online

The digital theatre website Original Theatre Online has added David Morley's acclaimed drama A Cold Supper Behind Harrods to its productions available for members to stream online.   

4
The Playground Theatre to Hold Edinburgh Fringe Season Photo
The Playground Theatre to Hold Edinburgh Fringe Season

The Playground Theatre is to hold a season of handpicked solo plays straight from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.  Running from October 16 through to 25 November, these five and 4 star reviewed and award nominated shows represent some of the very best work on show that featured at this year’s Fringe Festival. 

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... Cindy Marcolina">(read more about this author)

Review: GENTLEMEN, Arcola TheatreReview: GENTLEMEN, Arcola Theatre
Review: DANNY ELFMAN'S MUSIC FROM THE FILMS OF TIM BURTON, Royal Albert HallReview: DANNY ELFMAN'S MUSIC FROM THE FILMS OF TIM BURTON, Royal Albert Hall
Review: FRANKENSTEIN: AN IMMERSIVE SHOW, Crypt, St. Peter's ChurchReview: FRANKENSTEIN: AN IMMERSIVE SHOW, Crypt, St. Peter's Church
Review: THE STANDARD SHORT LONG DROP, The Vanguard, CamdenReview: THE STANDARD SHORT LONG DROP, The Vanguard, Camden

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You