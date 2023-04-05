Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: BETTY BLUE EYES, Union Theatre

Review: BETTY BLUE EYES, Union Theatre

It is impossible not to fall in love with Betty.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Review: BETTY BLUE EYES, Union Theatre Based on Alan Bennett's A Private Function, Betty Blue Eyes is set in post-war Yorkshire, where ration coupons are traded and a nice chop from the local butcher is available only to the highest of society, this much loved musical from George Stiles and Anthony Drewe returns to London for the first time since it was produced by Cameron Mackintosh at the Novello Theatre in 2011.

It is not hard to find the parallels of the current world we live in with the post-war era in which this is set. Times of austerity where many are having to learn to live with less, set in a time of hope where Britain is recovering from a great national struggle and preparations are underway for a major royal event. As this is the first in-house production for the Union Theatre since the pandemic, this feels especially relevant.

In this satirical comedy musical, the planning of a very exclusive private function to celebrate the marriage of Princess Elizabeth to Philip Mountbatten is all anyone can talk about, and it is very important to Joyce Chilvers, played by Amelia Atherton, that she is seen as important enough to be invited to the event. Betty of the title, is a pig being illegally reared to ensure local dignitaries can celebrate the Royal Wedding with a lavish banquet whilst the local population make do with Spam.

From the start of the show, in "Fair Shares For All", it is clear that this is going to be a big production filling the relatively small stage of the Union Theatre. The space is fully utilised by the cast as they dance and sing about the struggles of ensuring that everyone is treated equally.

Filled with characters who you immediately know and fall in love with, including the charming but goofy cycling chiropodist Gilbert Chilvers played by Sam Kipling to the lonely army wives who swoon over him as he cares for their feet, falling in love with him as they crave any human intimacy.

Amelia Atherton shines as Joyce Chilvers, fantastically capturing the snobbery and insecurity in social standing in her mannerisms and expressions. Likewise, Sam Kipling as her husband, is a standout, especially in the moving "The Kind Of Man I Am". They are supported by a talented wider cast, including the wonderful patchwork Betty. The adorable puppet is masterfully handled by dance captain Georgia Boothman. It is impossible not to fall in love with Betty, the little blue eyed pig.

This is a show with a huge amount of heart which is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. The humour is peppered throughout and although there are the big laugh moments, some of my personal favourites were the myriad of witty little chuckle worthy moments. With more puns than a Christmas cracker factory, the show delivers everything it needs to do and more.

Betty Blue Eyes runs at the Union Theatre until 22 April.

Photo Credit: Michaela Walsh




The Royal Ballets Brand New CINDERELLA Will Be Broadcast To Cinemas This Month Photo
The Royal Ballet's Brand New CINDERELLA Will Be Broadcast To Cinemas This Month
This spring, The Royal Ballet celebrates the 75th anniversary of Frederick Ashton's Cinderella with a brand-new production of the much-loved ballet. On Wednesday 12 April 2023, the work will be broadcast live to 977 cinemas in 19 countries, bringing Cinderella's ethereal world of fairy godmothers and pumpkin carriages to audiences around the world.
Zoe Birkett Will Lead the UK Tour of THE BODYGUARD Photo
Zoe Birkett Will Lead the UK Tour of THE BODYGUARD
Zoe Birkett will star as Rachel Marron in the award-winning international smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD. Learn more about the show and tour dates here!
Review: VISITORS, Watermill Theatre Photo
Review: VISITORS, Watermill Theatre
Barney Norris wrote his debut play Visitors when he was only twenty years-old. Following its 2014 premiere at the Arcola, it garnered critical acclaim and earned Norris a Critic’s Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright. Following a national tour and Off-West End run at the Bush, Norris returns almost a decade later in the director’s chair for Visitors’ first major revival at the Watermill Theatre.
Now On Sale: THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre, Starring Helen George Photo
Now On Sale: THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre, Starring Helen George
Helen George, best known as Trixie in the hit BBC One series Call The Midwife, will star as Anna Leonowens. Playing opposite Helen George in The King and I will be renowned Broadway performer Darren Lee as King of Siam. 

From This Author - Alice Cope

Alice Cope has been a theatre lover from a young age and is now writing for Broadway World as a Bristol and West End based theatre critic.

... (read more about this author)

Review: WINNIE THE POOH, Riverside StudiosReview: WINNIE THE POOH, Riverside Studios
March 27, 2023

The hotly anticipated UK production of the new musical adaptation of Disney's Winnie the Pooh has arrived in London at Riverside Studios. This charming new stage show takes us on a series of whimsical adventures with the well loved characters created by A.A. Milne including Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore.
Review: BUFFY REVAMPED, Wilton's Music HallReview: BUFFY REVAMPED, Wilton's Music Hall
January 13, 2023

This may only be 70 minutes, but Brendan Murphy fits an impressive volume of content into his performance. Fast talking, crass and engaging, Murphy emerges in a blast of energy as his version of Spike, a character from popular 1990s show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Review: RUINATION, Royal Opera HouseReview: RUINATION, Royal Opera House
December 6, 2022

The concept of a Greek tragedy as a Christmas show may seem contrary or unusual, but in fact this entire performance is built on such contradictions.
Review: DEATH DROP: BACK IN THE HABIT, Garrick TheatreReview: DEATH DROP: BACK IN THE HABIT, Garrick Theatre
November 10, 2022

This is the second outing for the Death Drop team following on from the popularity of the first Death Drop play which toured in 2020. This time for Death Drop: Back in the Habit, directed by Jesse Jones, we meet new characters as the comedy horror mystery tale takes place in the convent of Saint Babs.
Review: HANNAH EINBINDER, Soho TheatreReview: HANNAH EINBINDER, Soho Theatre
September 29, 2022

Hannah Einbinder covers many major life events including birth, death and awkward teenage encounters. She is relatable yet fresh throughout and peppers her anecdotes with carefully timed pauses and quick dry wit so that the joke lands each and every time.
share