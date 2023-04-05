Review: BETTY BLUE EYES, Union Theatre

Based on Alan Bennett's A Private Function, Betty Blue Eyes is set in post-war Yorkshire, where ration coupons are traded and a nice chop from the local butcher is available only to the highest of society, this much loved musical from George Stiles and Anthony Drewe returns to London for the first time since it was produced by Cameron Mackintosh at the Novello Theatre in 2011.

It is not hard to find the parallels of the current world we live in with the post-war era in which this is set. Times of austerity where many are having to learn to live with less, set in a time of hope where Britain is recovering from a great national struggle and preparations are underway for a major royal event. As this is the first in-house production for the Union Theatre since the pandemic, this feels especially relevant.

In this satirical comedy musical, the planning of a very exclusive private function to celebrate the marriage of Princess Elizabeth to Philip Mountbatten is all anyone can talk about, and it is very important to Joyce Chilvers, played by Amelia Atherton, that she is seen as important enough to be invited to the event. Betty of the title, is a pig being illegally reared to ensure local dignitaries can celebrate the Royal Wedding with a lavish banquet whilst the local population make do with Spam.

From the start of the show, in "Fair Shares For All", it is clear that this is going to be a big production filling the relatively small stage of the Union Theatre. The space is fully utilised by the cast as they dance and sing about the struggles of ensuring that everyone is treated equally.

Filled with characters who you immediately know and fall in love with, including the charming but goofy cycling chiropodist Gilbert Chilvers played by Sam Kipling to the lonely army wives who swoon over him as he cares for their feet, falling in love with him as they crave any human intimacy.

Amelia Atherton shines as Joyce Chilvers, fantastically capturing the snobbery and insecurity in social standing in her mannerisms and expressions. Likewise, Sam Kipling as her husband, is a standout, especially in the moving "The Kind Of Man I Am". They are supported by a talented wider cast, including the wonderful patchwork Betty. The adorable puppet is masterfully handled by dance captain Georgia Boothman. It is impossible not to fall in love with Betty, the little blue eyed pig.

This is a show with a huge amount of heart which is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. The humour is peppered throughout and although there are the big laugh moments, some of my personal favourites were the myriad of witty little chuckle worthy moments. With more puns than a Christmas cracker factory, the show delivers everything it needs to do and more.

Betty Blue Eyes runs at the Union Theatre until 22 April.

Photo Credit: Michaela Walsh