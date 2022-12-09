Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL-ISH, Soho Theatre
Nick Mohammed’s brilliant comic creation Mr Swallow is back in his third musical production
What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than to take in a production of arguably Charles Dickens' best known tale, A Christmas Carol? You might think you'll be spending the evening watching Ebenezer Scrooge redeem himself after realising the error of his ways, but Mr Swallow's A Christmas Carol-ish is a much more fun take on a Christmas classic.
Nick Mohammed's brilliant comic creation Mr Swallow is back in his third musical production following the success of Dracula! and Houdini. This time he takes on Dickens' famous work with some creative adjustments due to the Dickens estate not granting him the rights - Mr Swallow wonders whether this might be because he's a man of colour (he ponders incredulously that they let Michael Caine do it with a pig and a frog). Instead Mohammed's notoriously lazy and shrill voiced Mr Swallow replaces Scrooge with Santa.
Santa is too tired to read the letters from the billions of children all over the world, he just wants to be left alone so he can sleep. But soon he's visited by three ghosts who attempt to show him the error of his ways and encourage him to embrace the true meaning of Christmas - that's a lot easier said than done when it comes to Mr Swallow.
Mixing classic pantomime with musical numbers even Lloyd Webber himself would be proud of, Mr Swallow's petulant and hapless Santa is brilliantly supported by Kieran Hodgson who plays assistant Jonathan (as well as Rudolph) and Elms as long-suffering producer Goldsworth (who also doubles as Head Elf and several ghosts).
Sarah Hadland is superb as cruise-ship singer Rochelle, who takes every opportunity to bring up her one stint in Cats. Her Bonnie Tyler-esque ballad about a turkey is one of the most random moments in the show (and that's saying something!), but it left my sides hurting from laughing so hard.
Mohammed's superb comedic writing and timing really does make it feel like the production has gone spectacularly off course. It's genius writing is aided by Matt Peover's tight directing and you can't help but feel utterly charmed by each character, even the self-centered Mr Swallow.
This is an utterly silly and brilliantly funny production, with an added sprinkling of magic at the end which left the audience in awe. This is a show that left me with a smile on my face and looking forward to whatever Nick Mohammed conjures up with next.
A Christmas Carol-ish is at Soho Theatre until 23 December.
Photo Credit: Matt Crocker
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Laura Jones
Laura is a huge fan of theatre and tries to fit as many productions as possible into her schedule.... (read more about this author)
November 11, 2022
Away from the podcast, Cooper has been creating and developing his first ever musical. BroadwayWorld caught up with him to talk about the process, what he's learnt and what's next for the brand new musical Lovestuck. We also have an exclusive first look at one of the songs from the show.
Review: REHAB THE MUSICAL, Playhouse Theatre
September 9, 2022
First premiering five years ago at the Union Theatre, Rehab the Musical draws on songwriter Grant Black’s own personal experience of rehab.
BWW Review: THE BREACH, Hampstead Theatre
May 14, 2022
Naomi Wallace’s The Breach is the first in a trilogy of plays about different communities in Kentucky. Receiving its UK premiere at the Hampstead Theatre, Wallace’s play focuses on four teenagers who live in Louisville, Kentucky – siblings Jude (Shannon Tarbet) and Acton (Stanley Morgan) and Acton’s friends Hoke (Alfie Jones) and Frayne (Charlie Beck).
BWW Review: THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse
March 3, 2022
The Merchant of Venice is vastly considered to be Shakespeare’s most controversial and problematic play and director Abigail Graham does not shy away from the tough antisemitic and racist themes covered in the bard’s text.
BWW Interview: Jamie Morton Explains How MY DAD WROTE A PORNO Went from Podcast to Stage Show
November 11, 2020
Earlier this year Jamie Morton, co-creator of popular podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno, was touring North America when the live shows were shut down due to COVID-19. Outside of the podcast world, Morton also co-runs a musical comedy cabaret night in London called Round to Rita’s.