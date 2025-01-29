Review: 1001, Theatre503

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Relationships, nightmares, and… Hozier? These are the three elements woven through Safiyah Zanabi’s 1001 at Theatre503, a twisted yet hauntingly beautiful approach to themes of domestic abuse and how one night can change everything in the midst of emotional turmoil.

Written by, co-produced, and starring Safiya Zanabi, it tells the story of Leila and Tom (Adam Isla O’Brien), a couple in their 20’s, the night before their friend’s funeral. Dreams of longing, death, and the things left unsaid, set Leila and Tom at each other’s throats in an attempt to be heard and not ‘disappear into the void’. A ‘Normal People’ style one-act play that captured the true meaning of needing to feel seen.

The simplicity of the intimate setting perfectly encapsulated the private life of the two characters - providing almost a suffocating environment for the couple to be trapped in. Zanabi’s writing is both tragically funny and beautifully raw - a perfect mix for a play addressing these issues. Audience members were hooked by the dazzling witty opening scene, showing a genuine relationship with Zanabi and O’Brien’s chemistry credible to both themselves and us.

There is a certain kind of passion that comes only from performing your own work. The rawness, the truth, it's something that actor-writers radiate. Zanabi did just that. Her effortless spark was beautifully complementary to O’Brien’s darker characteristics. Continuously living in the world she created, Zanabi did not let anything shake her, not even some minor tech difficulties (which they both played off charmingly).

Her writing is very impressive, a naturalistic style that we can all relate to in some way, creating characters that are reflective of real people, with real problems, arguing in a very real way.

Adam Isla O’Brien’s acting was equally as moving, never once giving the impression that he was performing, just rather living authentically in the moment. One of the best performances I’ve seen in a while. His work with Zanabi was flawless and really sold the story they were trying to portray. 60 minutes was not enough as I was fully immersed in the lives of these characters. He mastered the lines given to him and fully delivered Zanabi’s words with justice they deserve - a beautiful pairing.

I would also like to shine some light on both actors' musical abilities as they performed a very touching rendition of Hozier’s “Like Real People Do” - a personal favourite. The simple essence of just two people in love, in their flat, with nothing but an acoustic guitar, was something that hit very deep to watch. I fell in love with watching them in love.

Mimi Pattinson’s work as director matched the essence of the piece - I really liked her approach with this and hope to see more from her in future pieces, preferably matched with a script written by Zanabi.

All in all, the piece was delightfully conceived and perfectly executed. The writing and directing was thoroughly enjoyable to watch and certainly caught my attention. It has stayed with me since, and is up there with some of the best pieces I’ve seen in a long time - I only wish it were not so short!

1001 at Theatre503 until 30 January

